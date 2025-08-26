18th FIS hits 1000th day mission milestone

Photo By Airman Mary Murray | U.S. Air Force Capt. James Dickens, 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron pilot and...... read more read more Photo By Airman Mary Murray | U.S. Air Force Capt. James Dickens, 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron pilot and assistant director of operations, checks his gear in a F-16 Fighting Falcon at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, August 25, 2025. The 18th FIS reached its 1,000th day of performing their primary mission to provide aerospace control for homeland defense missions in the Alaska Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray) see less | View Image Page

The 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron reached its 1,000th day of performing their primary mission to provide aerospace control for homeland defense missions in the Alaskan Theater of Operations (AKTO), Aug. 26.



After changing from an Aggressor Squadron to a FIS in February 2024, the 18th FIS remained ready and reinforced their commitment to support the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region extending into the Arctic. In order to maintain the mission, Airmen from the 18th FIS and 18th Fighter Generation Squadron have spent holidays away from their families and worked extended shifts, upwards of 10 hours.



“I think it really shows the dedication of the squadron that we've had people sitting ready to respond at a moment’s notice for 1,000 days straight,” said Capt. James Dickens, 18th FIS pilot and assistant director of operations. “We always have somebody ready to defend the homeland.”



Ready pilots are only one of the requirements to complete the mission; they also need ready aircraft. The 18th FGS provides mission ready maintainers who are responsible for all aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul, sortie production and weapons loading for the wing's aircraft.



“I definitely take pride in knowing that we’ve been a part of the mission,” said Senior Airman Daniel Macomber, 18th FGS dedicated crew chief. “We provide maintenance support to the 18th FIS to generate aircraft.”



With aircraft ready to go, the 18th FIS continues to hone their skills to rapidly generate, deploy and deliver lethal airpower.



“There's always going to be jets and pilots available and ready to execute the mission,” said Capt. Boston Nimmer, 18th FIS pilot. “The entire squadron is involved; every man works hard to provide non-stop support to continue the mission and make sure the nation remains safe and secure.”