329 CSSB Concludes Balikatan Training

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – Maj. Benjamin Young, officer in charge (OIC) of the 329th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (329 CSSB) support team and 1st Sgt. Anthony Hunnicutt, the noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), actively engaged the 302 AO, attentively receiving the daily brief to stay informed on key developments. After dedicated efforts at the C2F with the 25th Infantry Division (25ID) command, they ensured that operations ran smoothly and efficiently. Their leadership kept the team focused, fostering readiness and strategic decision-making that supported the mission’s success. Their steady presence reinforced coordination and effectiveness across the unit.



Sgt. 1st Class Ian Fry actively engaged in three daily movement meetings—the Joint Mobility Working Group, Movement Working Group, and the Air Movement Requests Synch—where he gathered essential movement data regarding personnel, equipment, and logistical requirements. He meticulously consolidated this information and input it into a G4 tracker, ensuring real-time accuracy and seamless coordination of transportation assets. His efforts contributed to improved operational efficiency, enabling informed decision-making and optimizing resource allocation across various mission requirements.



Pvt. 1st Class Kevin Rodriquez and Sgt. Rhys LaChance eagerly put their MOS skills to the test under the mentorship of Staff Sgt. Gonzales, fully immersing themselves in hands-on training. Their commitment to practical experience reflected their dedication to sharpening their expertise and preparedness for real-world challenges. In addition to their technical development, they provided support to G6 with Black Hawk radio maintenance, ensuring critical communication systems remained operational. They also received specialized training on swarm drones and managed inventory for three high-value sets, each worth $800,000. Their enthusiasm and diligence set them apart as professionals who take pride in their growth, adaptability, and readiness to tackle complex tasks.



At the end of the 329 CSSB rotation, Soldiers from the U.S. and the Philippines gathered for a feast—a celebration not just of their shared mission but of the deep bond they had forged. The Filipino soldiers, in a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and unity, offered some of their finest dishes, each plate carrying the warmth of their hospitality and the richness of their culture. Laughter and stories filled the air as they shared the meal, a testament to the respect and camaraderie that had grown between them.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 17:48 Story ID: 546599 Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 329 CSSB Concludes Balikatan Training, by MAJ Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.