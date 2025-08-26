UPDATE: 302d AW Aerial Firefighting Aircraft Repositioned to Idaho, Stats for Colorado, Wyoming

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

One aircraft from the Air Force Reserve’s 302d Airlift Wing repositioned to Idaho Aug. 25 to continue support for western wildfires. The wing has been providing aerial firefighting support in Colorado and Wyoming since August 9.



In support of the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), a 302d AW C-130H aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS), repositioned to Boise, Idaho. The aircraft, callsign “MAFFS 5”, along with aircrews and ground personnel are operating from the tanker base located in Boise in support of critical ground firefighting crews.



August 9-24, the 302d AW’s “MAFFS 5” flew 32 sorties resulting in 78,927 gallons or 707,975.5 pounds of fire retardant dropped in Colorado and Wyoming. These fires included the Lee and Crosho Fires near Yampa, Colo., the Oak Fire west of Pagosa Springs, Colo., the Derby Fire near Dotsero, Colo., the Baxter Fire near Book Cliffs, Colo., and the Red Canyon Fire near Thermopolis, Wyo.



The 302d AW is the only Air Force Reserve unit assigned to this special mission. A MAFFS unit can discharge water or fire retardant - 3,000 gallons weighing 27,000 pounds - in less than five seconds. The retardant can cover an area one-quarter of a mile long and 100 feet wide. After the plane discharges its load, it can be refilled in less than 12 minutes back at the tanker base.



When requested by NIFC and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets. As part of USNORTHCOM’s assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources.



In addition to the 302d Airlift Wing, three Air National Guard units support MAFFS: the 146 AW in Channel Islands, Air National Guard Base, California; the 152 AW based in Reno, Nevada; and the 153 AW based at Cheyenne, Wyoming.



The 302d AW’s primary mission is to provide world-class airlift and combat support with approximately 1,300 premier Reserve Airmen who are committed and ready.



For more information on the web: http://www.nifc.gov; http://www.northcom.mil; https://www.302aw.afrc.af.mil/.

