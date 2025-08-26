Bataan Death March Leadership Professional Development

BATAAN, Philippines – The 329th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (329 CSSB) conducted a Leader Professional Development (LPD) session in Bataan, Philippines, on April 22, 2025. This LPD aimed to enhance resilience and maintain morale and motivation in challenging situations by exploring the history and cultural significance at the Bataan Death March Monument and Museum.



Aligned with the 25th Infantry Division Commanding General’s #4 Priority of Strengthening the Army Profession, the LPD provided training, education, and development for 329 CSSB Soldiers operating in the Philippine area of responsibility (AOR) regarding the historical context of the brutality endured during WWII and ultimate victory.



The Soldiers’ visit to the Bataan Death March was both inspiring and educational. They gained valuable insights into the hardships endured during the march and developed a deeper appreciation for the resilience of those who suffered through it. Learning about their resilience ensures that their bravery is never forgotten and that their legacy continues to inspire.



This was particularly relevant to the unit history of 329 CSSB since it was constituted June 1945 on the Island of Luzon in the Philippines as part of the campaign to retake the Philippines. 80 years later, 329 CSSB Soldiers returned to the Island of their unit’s constitution to participate in a “Shoulder to Shoulder” exercise with our Philippine counterparts.

