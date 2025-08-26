Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Holly, Michigan

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. William A. Wheeler, 18, of Hazel Park, Michigan, killed during the Korean War, will be interred Sept. 9 at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Wheeler was a member of H Company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action after his unit engaged in combat actions with the North Korean People's Army along the Naktong River in the vicinity of Yongsan, South Korea, on Sept. 1, 1950. The exact circumstances of Wheeler's death were unknown, but the U.S. Army later determined he was killed in action on Oct. 25, 1950.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Wheeler on Aug. 27, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Wheeler, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4243034/solider-accounted-for-from-korean-war-wheeler-w/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 248-362-2500

