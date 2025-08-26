Earning the Wings: Airmen Reflect on Grit, Growth, and Brotherhood

Photo By Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer | U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Edwin Villanueva and Airman 1st Class Joseph Barela, 633d...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer | U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Edwin Villanueva and Airman 1st Class Joseph Barela, 633d Security Forces Squadron defenders, pose for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17, 2025. The Airmen graduated from the U.S. Army Air Assault School on June 13th after completing 10 days of intense physical and mental challenges, they were two of 90 graduates from a starting class of roughly 250 initial candidates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — On June 13, two U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders proved their readiness by graduating from the U.S. Army Air Assault School at Fort Drum, New York; an intense 10-day crucible of physical endurance, mental discipline and precision under pressure.

Airman 1st Class Joseph Barela and Senior Airman Edwin Villanueva, 633d SFS defenders, were the first Airmen from their unit in more than five years to complete the course, long known as one of the Army’s most grueling schools. Out of roughly 250 initial candidates, only 90 graduated, including just eight Air Force members.

Established in 1974 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the Army Air Assault School is sometimes called the “10 toughest days in the Army.” It trains Soldiers, and now joint service members, in helicopter operations, sling load rigging, rappelling, and air assault tactics, equipping them to rapidly insert, move and resupply forces in combat zones. For Airmen, graduating the school is more than a badge of honor, it’s a demonstration of joint lethality, adaptability and a warfighter’s mindset.

The road to Air Assault began in November 2024 when Barela and Villanueva began their selection process. They trained side-by-side for months, completing prerequisite challenges including a 12-mile ruck march, an Army Physical Fitness Test, and a 20-foot rope climb.

Upon arrival at Fort Drum, they faced their first test: a two-mile run to compete for limited walk-on slots. Out of 120 candidates vying for 50 seats, Villanueva placed fifth, and Barela came in thirteenth, earning their place at the starting line.

Their challenges escalated quickly with the obstacle course and daily gear inspections, where even a missing item could mean dismissal from the course. Attention to detail was non-negotiable.

“There were days where I had to lean on him to pull me through,” said Barela. “Like, all right, I’ve got to stay focused, it’s only a few more days to get it done. Having the right person and the right mentality really made a difference.”

One of the most high-pressure evaluations was the sling load inspection, where students had just two minutes to identify three rigging deficiencies.

“You get four tests, and on the last one, you have to find three things wrong,” said Villanueva. “It’s not that it’s hard, it’s the pressure of the clock and having someone watch your every move.”

Nearly 40 students were dropped during this evaluation alone. Barela, recognizing the stress Villanueva was under, helped him rehearse and regain focus.

“I was stressing out hard,” said Villanueva. “But as soon as I started the test, I found everything right away and it just clicked.”

Written exams also posed a challenge for Barela, who leaned on Villanueva to quiz him using flashcards and walk through complex material.

Tech. Sgt. Cody Deornellis, 633d SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of standardization and evaluation, emphasized the value of sending Airmen into joint environments like Air Assault School.

“It’s easy to say no to a course like this because it’s all Army equipment and training,” said Deornellis. “But Security Forces is such a large career field with a broad skillset. When Airmen succeed in joint environments like this, they develop a zero-tolerance mindset for lack of attention to detail and lack of motivation. They become great teammates, a strong leader and a dependable follower; when it matters most.”

Now certified to conduct Air Assault qualification assessments, Barela and Villanueva plan to mentor and prepare future candidates across the wing.

“For me, this was a breakout point; pushing through discomfort and rising to the challenge,” Barela said. “Now that I’ve passed, I’ve earned the trust of my peers and added another asset to our team’s capability.”

Villanueva echoed the importance of always being ready.

“Always work out, always train hard. So, when someone shows up with an opportunity and says, ‘You’re going, you can say, ‘Alright, I’m ready.”

Graduating from Air Assault School is more than earning a badge; it’s a testament to combat readiness, leadership under pressure and the Air Force’s commitment to building multi-capable Airmen prepared for joint operations in any environment.