82nd SFS Dedicates Conference Room to Community Partnership

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – In a visible testament to the vital role community support plays in base operations and Air Force readiness, the 82nd Security Forces Squadron held a ceremony Aug. 22, to dedicate its newly named conference room—honoring not just one person, but the power of partnership beyond the gate.

Named after local advocate Reno Gustafson, the space is intended to reflect the collective impact of Wichita Falls-area residents and organizations that consistently support Sheppard AFB’s defenders.

“This room is a constant reminder of the unwavering support, selfless service, and profound impact the community, especially Reno, has had on Sheppard AFB,” said Maj. Damon Gandy, commander of the 82nd SFS. “Reno has been a bridge between our base and the community for decades, always putting the needs of our Airmen and Wichita Falls first.”

The decision to name the room was driven not by a singular act of service, but by a long-standing tradition of mutual trust and collaboration between Sheppard AFB and the surrounding community. From coordinating emergency response efforts to enhancing quality of life for those in uniform, local partners have proven essential to the mission.

“This space is a bridge between the 82nd Security Forces Squadron and the community,” said Gustafson. “It’s a daily reminder of the strong, shared commitment between Wichita Falls and Team Sheppard, rooted in gratitude and mutual respect.”

Gustafson also highlighted the community’s role in sustaining base readiness. “Team Sheppard is the backbone of the Wichita Falls economy,” he said. “Supporting Airmen and their families isn’t just the right thing to do, it strengthens the whole region.”

Security Forces leadership emphasized that the dedication is just one example of the base’s commitment to recognizing the crucial role of its civilian allies. It also aligns with broader Air Education and Training Command goals of strengthening local relationships as a force multiplier.

The conference room will serve as a daily reminder to squadron members of the people and partnerships that support their mission behind the scenes. Leadership hopes it inspires continued collaboration and shared pride between Sheppard AFB and the greater Wichita Falls area.

Team Sheppard remains committed to building trust, readiness, and resilience through community ties, one handshake, one project, and one partnership at a time.

