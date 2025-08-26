DCMA delivers new capabilities in P-8A Poseidon upgrades

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Defense Contract Management Agency continues to lean into the winds of change, especially when it comes to adapting to evolving threats. DCMA’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations St. Augustine delivered the first P-8A Poseidon aircraft modified with Increment 3 Block 2 capabilities to the Navy this summer, enabling the fleet with full anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.



“All functional areas within the AIMO St. Augustine team put in remarkable effort to influence the timely delivery of this aircraft back to the fleet to enhance warfighter capabilities,” said Zachary Zeagler, quality group manager at AIMO St. Augustine.



Zeagler said the success of meeting contract specifications and timeline requirements started by engaging early during the negotiations phase.



“Our experts were able to provide valuable input before the contract was even signed,” said Zeagler. “This prevented the contract modification delays that are typically seen when DCMA is not involved. This textbook execution resulted in the major modification on the P-8A to be delivered on time while meeting all contractual requirements.”



The AIMO St. Augustine team conducted over 10,000 surveillance hours at Boeing’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, or MRO facility, where they discovered 43 risk factors and issued seven Corrective Action Requests.



“Our team worked with contractors and Navy aircrew to conduct acceptance testing, which consisted of one functional check flight, one ground acceptance test and one flight acceptance test,” said Navy Cmdr. Silas Carpenter, AIMO St. Augustine’s government flight representative who oversees the P-8A production.



DCMA verified all work, inspections and documentations were completed properly prior to a functional check flight.



“The FCF’s are performed after any major modifications on an aircraft to ensure all aircraft systems work properly, and the aircraft is safe for flight,” said Carpenter.



DCMA then verified all tests were performed and met the expected outcomes of the contract during the ground acceptance test.



“The ground acceptance test allows the contractor to find and address any issues prior to flight, making the final test more productive,” said Carpenter.



DCMA worked with the contractor and Navy aircrew to conduct the flight acceptance test to ensure the aircraft met all contractual requirements before the government could accept the aircraft back.



“Our job not only entails that the government receives their product on time and on budget, but that military personnel can successfully complete their mission and return home safely to their loved ones,” said Patrick Hess, an AIMO St. Augustine quality assurance specialist. “I've been in aviation for over a decade, and it is still the best feeling watching the aircraft take off, knowing you had a hand in making that idea a reality.”



Teams can sometimes face ever-evolving challenges when working on a new program like the P-8A Poseidon Increment 3 Block 2 modification compared to established, or legacy programs, where obstacles have already been addressed. This is where Hess feels he thrives.



“Being a part of the solution to questions that have never been posed, or problems that have never arisen before, gives me a sense of satisfaction when issues are ultimately rectified,” Hess said. “Being able to give valuable input to your cohorts and the contractor means that you’re making a difference day in and day out.”



AIMO St. Augustine is scheduled to oversee the modification of 14 more P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Boeing Cecil, with five currently undergoing surveillance.

