U.S. Naval War College hosts freedom of navigation workshop with industry partners

NEWPORT, R.I.— U.S. Naval War College (NWC) President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker delivers opening remarks during a workshop onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 19, 2025, designed to discuss ways of ensuring the free flow of goods and commerce in times of heightened tensions. The workshop, titled "The (Trade) Winds of War," was sponsored by the Capt. Jerome E. Levy Endowed Chair of Economic Geography and National Security, Dr. Curtis Bell, and was co-hosted by NWC International Programs Prof. Jon Huggins.

NEWPORT, R.I. – Nearly 40 representatives from U.S. government agencies, the Navy and commercial shipping companies convened at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) in Newport, Rhode Island, on Aug. 19-20, 2025, for a workshop designed to discuss ways of ensuring the free flow of goods and commerce in times of heightened tensions.



The event was titled The (Trade) Winds of War and was sponsored by the Capt. Jerome E. Levy Endowed Chair of Economic Geography and National Security, Dr. Curtis Bell, and was co-hosted by NWC International Programs Prof. Jon Huggins.



“Bringing together experts from not only U.S. government agencies and the Navy, but from industry leaders as well, this workshop allowed us to look critically at the challenges we face ensuring the free flow of commerce worldwide,” said Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, NWC president. “Our team at the Naval War College is focused on the issues that matter most to our country's maritime forces, understanding the environment and solving problems.”



The workshop included discussion of current and potential threats to shipping across various theaters and maritime chokepoints, an assessment of the strategies used to preserve safe navigation in the past, and what might be necessary in the future as threats evolve.



Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis and win decisively in war.