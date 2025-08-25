U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Launches Field Surveys for Crisfield Stormwater Flood Improvement Plan

CRISFIELD, Md. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, began field surveys on August 11, 2025, as part of the Crisfield Stormwater Flood Improvement Plan. This federally funded project, requested by the City of Crisfield under the USACE Floodplain Management Services Program, aims to develop a planning-level strategy to reduce the risk of flooding in areas of the city most affected by stormwater.



“Comprehensive flood risk management strengthens local communities, and part of that effort is ensuring available resources and expertise are maximized”, said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. “Our team is committed to providing local and state officials vital data they can use to bolster resiliency and preventative measures.”



During the survey phase, USACE crews will collect critical data on the city’s stormwater infrastructure, including manholes, inlets, pipes, culverts, and outfalls. Using high-accuracy GPS equipment, the team will document the location, elevations, condition, and other key details of approximately 500 stormwater structures. This information will be used to build a comprehensive mapping system and detailed hydraulic models that will simulate how stormwater flows through Crisfield during major rain events.



The results of this effort will guide the development of conceptual improvement measures such as upgraded stormwater systems, detention facilities, and other flood risk reduction strategies. While no construction will occur as part of this study, the final report will provide the City with the technical foundation needed to pursue future design and construction funding.



This study is designed to complement and strengthen other ongoing flood mitigation initiatives in Crisfield, including the Southern and Northern Crisfield Flood Mitigation Projects designed through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Direct Technical Assistance (DTA). By integrating data and findings from all efforts, the City and its partners can better prioritize investments, coordinate infrastructure upgrades, and ensure that solutions work together as part of a comprehensive resilience strategy for the entire community.



The field survey phase will continue over the coming weeks, with modeling, analysis, and plan development to follow.



For more information about the flood mitigation projects in Crisfield, please visit: www.crisfieldfloodmitigation.com.

