U.S. Naval War College graduates Executive Level Operational Warfare Course summer class

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I. — Fifteen students attending the U.S. Naval War College (NWC)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I. — Fifteen students attending the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Executive Level of Warfare Course (ELOC) pose for a photo with NWC professors and staff onboard Naval Station Newport, Aug. 19, 2025. ELOC is part of a series of Professional Military Education courses that instructs students in operational-level staff objectives and the methodology of those objectives in an operational environment. ELOC supports the Navy on an operational level by improving the capability of its operations centers to lead maritime, Joint and multinational forces while also focusing on how maritime staffs translate a commander’s plan into orders and direction given to the tactical commanders in operational environments. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. - The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) graduated 15 students from the Executive Level Operational Level of Warfare Course (ELOC) onboard Naval Station Newport, Aug. 19.



ELOC is part of a series of Professional Military Education courses students in operational-level staff planning and operations. ELOC is designed to prepare senior officers and civilians enroute to leadership positions in operational Navy staffs. The course includes classified sessions on operational functions and concepts as well as discussions with current numbered fleet commanders.



The Summer ELOC brought together active duty and reserve component senior officers from naval commands, as well as a government civilian from the Department of Defense, for the purpose of education and practical application on Maritime Operation Center processes in execution at the operational level of war. Many of the students who graduate from ELOC go on to hold executive level positions at prominent commands or installations.



“Here at the U.S. Naval War College, we’re proud to have such an important role in the professional development of our warfighting Navy's leaders, the very men and women who will be in tactical and operational control of forces all over the world,” said Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, NWC president. “Participants in this course will be entrusted to drive operations in the most consequential theaters on Earth, and the training they’ve gained at this institution prepares them to be the best warfighters we need in those dynamic, complex environments.”



Each ELOC course lasts for one week and there are three held per year in the Summer, Spring and Winter. This is designed so that students can attend classes before or on their way to Maritime Operations Centers (MOC) and fleet staff assignments.



ELOC is part of NWC’s College of Maritime Operational Warfare (CMOW), which aims to improve the capability of Navy commanders to lead maritime, Joint and multinational forces as well as improve the capability of Navy staff members to plan, execute, assess and function cohesively as a MOC.



Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis and win decisively in war.