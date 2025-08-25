19th Air Force immersion highlights Morris Air National Guard Base’s aviator production prowess

Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, commander, 19th Air Force, Tech....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, commander, 19th Air Force, Tech. Sgt. Andrew Quiroz, 162nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, command chief 19th Air Force, gather for a photo at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2025. Quiroz was recognized for his contributions to the maintenance of Aircraft 379. Aircraft 379, critical for student pilot training, underwent depot-level maintenance, averting a year long wait and saving millions of dollars. This initiative exemplifies the 162nd Wing’s commitment to efficient resource management in support of the 19th Air Force mission to produce the next generation of aviators. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder commander 19th Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, command chief 19th Air Force, completed an immersion tour of Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2025, to gain firsthand understanding of the wing’s commitment to excellence. The visit underscored the crucial role of the 162nd Wing in advancing 19th Air Force’s commitment to preparing for combat, producing skilled aviators, developing mission-ready Airmen, and transforming training methods.



“When it comes to how we train our future warfighters throughout the Nineteenth Air Force, consider what sustained winning in a high-end fight looks like from an Airpower perspective,” Kreuder said. ‘Draw a line backwards from this, through our Allies and partners, through our Nation, our Department of Defense, our Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Nineteenth Air Force, and finally down to our wings that train our future warfighters. This is where Airpower starts and winning begins... right here with the outstanding men and women at the 162nd Wing.”



A key aspect of the visit was observing the 162nd Wing's impact on producing the next generation of aviators for America and its Allies. As the Air National Guard's premier F-16 training unit, the 162nd plays a critical role in supporting global airpower. The immersion allowed 19th Air Force leadership to witness the innovative training methods and dedicated professionals that make this possible, setting new benchmarks in aviation training.



During their visit, Kreuder and Scott gained insight into the unique capabilities of the Propulsion and Jet Engine Intermediate Maintenance section. Unlike most units, the 162nd operates two separate shops dedicated to servicing General Electric and Pratt & Whitney engines. This dual-engine configuration allows simultaneous maintenance on both engine types, significantly reducing turnaround times and increasing mission capable rates. By maintaining two fully equipped support sections, the Wing sustains unmatched flexibility to support multiple F-16 block versions and diverse mission requirements.



The Depot Level and Phase maintenance section showcased the periodic inspections that keep the 162nd Wing’s aircraft mission ready. With a standardized process, Airmen complete each phase in an average of 28 calendar days. During these inspections, maintainers take ownership of the aircraft from the flightline, perform all required hourly and calendar inspections, replace components as needed, and conduct functional checks. Upon completion, the aircraft is returned to the flightline, ready for operational use. The 162nd Wing’s ability to quickly return aircraft to service is vital for producing the flying hours necessary to train fighter pilots.



As part of the immersion visit, Kreuder and Scott also viewed aircraft 379, a D-model F-16 critical to student training. This aircraft, revitalized through a strategic partnership with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, exemplifies the 162nd Wing’s resourcefulness. By leveraging depot-level capabilities, the Wing avoided a year-long delay and saved millions of dollars, ensuring a crucial training asset remained available for current and future generations of fighter pilots.



The tour also included a visit to the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, a tenant unit at Morris ANGB. The AATC serves as the Air Reserve Component’s primary test and evaluation center, responsible for operational and developmental testing, tactics development, and evaluation for all ARC weapons systems. This allows them to find solutions to transform the Air Force by focusing on improving Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve capabilities.



The 162nd Wing’s high level of expertise is a key factor in its success, stemming from both its seasoned maintenance personnel and its highly experienced instructor pilots. The maintainers at the 162nd Wing average more than 16 years maintenance experience, with 15 years specifically on the F-16. The 162nd instructor pilots possess more than 2,250 F-16 flying hours and more than 1,500 instructor hours. This combined depth of knowledge is invaluable for keeping the aircraft flying, training the next generation of maintainers, and producing the world’s best fighter pilots.



“Despite being a smaller base, our global impact is significant,” said Col. Brant Putnam, commander, 162nd Wing. “As a guard unit, we have roots in the community. Our pilots and maintainers stay put more than is possible for active-duty forces, so the unit is better equipped than most to retain experienced personnel and field a stable team of pilots and maintainers.”



The immersion visit reinforced the importance of Morris ANGB as a key asset within the 19th Air Force, contributing significantly to national security and the readiness of the Total Force.