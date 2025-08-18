630th Engineer Company Conducts Live Fire Exercise During Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Spc. Cheyenne Mayer | U.S. Army Pfc. Jacques McMiller and Pfc. Samuel Powers, combat engineers assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Cheyenne Mayer | U.S. Army Pfc. Jacques McMiller and Pfc. Samuel Powers, combat engineers assigned to 630th Engineer Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division pull security while Staff Sgt. Fritz Mihkel grabs another magazine during a live fire exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield at Georgia Story Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer). see less | View Image Page

PAJU, South Korea — Soldiers assigned to 630th Engineer Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division (2ID/RUCD), executed a live-fire exercise Aug. 20 at the Georgia Story Live Fire Complex in South Korea as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025.



Live-fire exercises sharpen soldiers' tactical readiness and ensure they remain prepared for various challenges they may face in combat environments.



The 2ID/RUCD is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army. The 2d Infantry Division deters aggression and maintains peace on the Korean Peninsula; and if deterrence fails, “Fight Tonight” in support of the U.S-Republic of Korea Alliance.



The annual combined exercise, conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953, demonstrates the ironclad commitment between the United States and Republic of Korea to maintain a robust defense posture. Ulchi Freedom Shield highlights the alliance’s ability to remain ready for any potential threats.



“The overall goal is Battle Drill 8, basic breaching, mechanical breaching with the wire cutters, and different maneuvers on how to move through enemy contact,” said Pfc. Vincent Escalera, a combat engineer assigned to 630th Engineer Company.



Escalera emphasized the demanding conditions that tested soldiers’ ability to remain combat-ready.



“I think having to go through the hard stuff like carrying a bunch of weight on you while sweating and doing all this hard stuff definitely prepared us to 'Fight Tonight,’ especially training consistently,” he said. “It went pretty well. I think it was just the weather that was interfering with it but overall it wasn’t bad.”



Spc. Cody Gordon, a combat engineer assigned to 630th Engineer Company, said the exercise sharpened coordination and reinforced the fundamentals needed for real-world operations.



“I think today’s training went pretty good, all things considered,” said Gordon. “There’s definitely limitations all around. Mostly a good half of it came from the weather and just the range in general… But it’s overall going pretty good. Good coordination, and that’s really what it boils down to: communication and trust in those around you.”



He noted the training gave leaders confidence that their Soldiers are capable of operating under pressure.



“I think it’s a good check on where they are at and where they can handle both responsibility and stress. There’s a lot of responsibility with live rounds,” said Gordon.



Through the live-fire event, 2ID/RUCD engineers demonstrated that consistent, realistic training keeps Soldiers prepared to answer the nation’s call at any time and remain ready to ‘Fight Tonight.’