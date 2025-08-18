MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — Liberty Military Housing invited the Provost Marshal’s Office to participate in its quarterly Coffee with a Cop event on Aug. 20, 2025. Held in the San Onofre III Clubhouse, attendants were provided the opportunity to get to know their local PMO officers, ask questions and build positive relationships.



In 2011, the Coffee with a Cop program began in Hawthorne, California, with the goal of improving community relations and creating open communication between the police departments and the communities they serve. Since then, the program has become a worldwide initiative, with more than 15,000 events held in over 30 countries.



The event began with a coffee truck serving coffee and chocolate milk, while PMO set up a tent where the residents of Camp Pendleton could engage with officers directly.



“This is a community policing event that we do just to put ourselves out there and to create a more positive image [associated] with military police officers,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Phillips, a military police officer with Marine Corps Installations West, MCB Camp Pendleton. “Also, there are a lot of kids here, and it’s nice because we can create a positive image with those kids.”



McGruff the Crime Dog made a special appearance, giving kids a Bravo the Bison stuffed animal along with a crisp high five. The children also had the opportunity to explore the inside of the police cars.



“This event means a lot to me because it shows the community that they’re not just police officers”, said Charlotte Robins, a resident of Camp Pendleton. “They’re here protecting, serving and making people feel safe.”



Toward the end of the event, PMO held a K-9 demonstration for the residents to see the capabilities of their military working dogs and also have confidence in their ability to perform their duties.



And of course, it wouldn’t be a police event without donuts! Donuts were provided by Liberty Military Housing for all attendees at the event.



Coffee with a Cop has been able to strengthen community ties for 14 years now, and PMO intends to continue events like this to foster strong relationships with the Marines, Sailors and civilians living in Camp Pendleton.

