The Right Time at the Right Place: Marine Awarded NAM After Saving Motorist’s Life on I-8

Photo By Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Kaedon R. Sauls, an Arizona native, stands for a photo after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior performance of his duties as a first responder following a motorcycle accident at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 21, 2025. Pfc. Sauls was awarded by Maj. Mark Dougherty, the commanding officer of Recruiting Station Phoenix, and Sgt. Maj. Mauro Anchondo, the sergeant major of Recruiting Station Phoenix, for his immediate response and aid to a motorcycle rider on a remote section of the Interstate 8 highway, July 21, 2025. He safely removed equipment obstructing the rider's airway, conducted an initial trauma assessment, and assisted with securing the victim onto a backboard and guiding the patient up a steep rescue ladder. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - “Oh my goodness! There’s a crash,” exclaimed Janina Sauls, mother of newly graduated U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Kaedon Sauls, while driving. Her words immediately caught the attention of her husband, Kyle “Ray” Sauls, and Pfc. Sauls himself as the family spotted the accident a few hundred meters uphill.



Taking place on July 21, 2025, the accident appeared to be a result of a motorist colliding with a rocky area, leaving him disoriented and unconscious, dangerously drifting further down a steep hill bordering Interstate 8, which runs West to East, connecting California and Arizona. The isolated section of the highway was lined with copper and sand-colored rocks, surrounded by steep peaks and deep valleys.



“He was face down, and his head was leaning downhill, and his feet were uphill,” recalled Ray. “He looked unconscious. If he had continued sliding head down or sliding down, he would have gone down more. Kaedon was able to get to his feet, and I underhooked his neck and grabbed his arm, and we rolled him towards me and got him parallel so that I could see him.”



The family had been traveling home to Arizona following Pfc. Sauls’ formal graduation from recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Without hesitation, they turned their full attention to the motorist in need.



“It looks as if he fell hard,” stated Pfc. Sauls. “He shattered his two front teeth, and he had pretty bad road rash on his left shoulder. But it looked like he thankfully didn’t have many abrasions on his legs or anywhere else. [...] After that, we just made sure his breathing was good to the best of our abilities.”



As passing cars became increasingly rare, it became clear to both Pfc. Sauls and Ray that the accident had just occurred and had gone unnoticed. It was even clearer to the family that they were the motorist’s only chance at survival.



Ray, a former Marine with eight years of reconnaissance, pararescue, and medical experience, later retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant after 12 more years of service, knew time was of the essence.



Running over 200 meters uphill with a first-aid kit in hand, the two quickly arrived at the scene and immediately jumped into action. Pfc. Sauls and his father began evaluating and assessing the injuries of the motorist, checking for breathing, hemorrhaging, and other severe injuries.



“They’re both amazing Marines,” said Janina, “They sprang right into action. They always surprise me.”



As time passed, the rider’s breathing remained unstable, and he was drifting in and out of consciousness due to a lack of airflow. Acting quickly, Pfc. Sauls grabbed scissors, cut the helmet strap, and gently removed the helmet from the rider’s head, mindful of a potential head injury. With the helmet removed, the rider’s airway opened, his breathing stabilized, and he was able to remain conscious.



“We tried to calm him down,” explained Pfc. Sauls. “He was still on his back and couldn't move too much. I was able to adjust him to give him somewhere to rest.”



Pfc. Sauls and Ray remained calm as they helped the motorist, reassuring him that help was on the way and that he would be okay.



“Growing up, when he was in the Boy Scouts, they learned about first aid,” described Ray. “They always had [individual first aid] kits. Up until about two years ago, we were able to go over the [medical] training and ‘Stop the Bleed’ training and walk them through how to use a tourniquet and provide first aid.”



Janina, a few hundred meters away, managed to find someone with cell service to reach out to emergency services. Emergency services and border patrol arrived in roughly 20 minutes, with sirens sounding and lights flaring.



Rescuing and retrieving the motorist from the area proved to be the next challenge. Located in a steep section of the bordering hill, he was slowly drifting further and further down the unstable terrain.



“I was glad to see when the paramedics arrived,” stated Ray. “When they arrived, I was able to start turning over with them and work through how to get him from the area he was. Kaedon stayed down with him, and they were able to get him onto the backboard.”



Throughout the rescue of the motorist, the family assisted paramedics and emergency personnel. Pfc. Sauls and Ray helped hoist the motorist onto a stretcher, guiding the paramedics and personnel as they carried the motorist up a steep ladder, ultimately leading them to retrieve the motorist from the hillside safely.



“We were able to help [the personnel] get him onto a stretcher to get him off the side of the road,” explained Pfc. Sauls. “It was about six of us, and we helped them bring him up. He was heavier, so it was a little tricky.”



The actions of Pfc. Sauls and his family prevented significant injury to the rider, ultimately leading to a fast response time and an increase in the victim’s chance of recovery. After the final emergency vehicle departed, the family of three returned to their car and resumed their drive home to Arizona.



Pfc. Sauls was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior performance of his duties as a first responder, following his graduation from Marine Combat Training with Combat Infantry Training Battalion on August 21, 2025.



“I think that the new stuff they’re doing during boot camp is so beneficial and always improving,” shared Ray. “Kaedon was able to walk out three days later, and it just shows a lot about the improvement of boot camp and the instructors, to give him the confidence to be able to do the practical application so confidently.”



The award was presented by Maj. Mark Dougherty, the commanding officer of Recruiting Station Phoenix, and Sgt. Maj. Mauro Anchondo, the sergeant major of Recruiting Station Phoenix. Surrounded by his fellow Marines, as well as his mother, Janina, and sister, Kaeli Potter, Pfc. Sauls gleamed with pride and gratitude as he received recognition for his and his father’s selfless actions. He now looks forward to his next step of training as he transitions to school for his military occupation specialty as a 7316, small unmanned aircraft systems operator.



“Kaedon has always been selfless and courageous,” expressed Janina following the award ceremony, “It was amazing to see that the Marine Corps has continued to encourage these traits in him.”



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)



