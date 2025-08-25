Fort McCoy grounds contractor helped kickstart sidewalk troop project work for 2025

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Fort McCoy’s grounds contractor, Kaiyuh Services, complete removal of a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Fort McCoy’s grounds contractor, Kaiyuh Services, complete removal of a sidewalk along J Street on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area July 17, 2025, that helped kickstart the replacement of that section of sidewalk by Army engineer troops in both July and August. The sidewalk that was replaced was decades old and was part of the original infrastructure of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Workers with the installation grounds contractor, Kaiyuh Services, completed removal of a sidewalk along J Street on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area July 17 that helped kickstart the replacement of that section of sidewalk by Army engineer troops in both July and August.



The work was part of regular roads and grounds maintenance at the installation yet served as a catalyst for upgrading a popular section of walkway on post, according to officials with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW), which coordinates this type of work with the contractor.



After Kaiyuh employees cleared up the concrete, then the first of two Army engineer units went to work to redo one section — the 372nd Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit out of Pewaukee, Wis.



Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said.



This isn’t the first time the 372nd has completed work at Fort McCoy either. In previous years the unit’s Soldiers have completed a wide variety of work on post.



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with DPW said it was a significant amount of work.



Soldiers with the 372nd team put in new aggregate on the base and set in forms to pour concrete for the new stretch of sidewalk.



Following the 372nd was the 279th Engineer Utilities Detachment, which is headquartered in Weldon Spring, Mo.



The 279th worked diligently to finish the sidewalk project during their time at Fort McCoy.



Having contractors like Kaiyuh Services is a factor in contributing to local economic impact as well, specifically in operating costs, according to statistics compiled by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office.



Taking a closer look, following are the year-by-year breakdowns of economic impact numbers for operating costs at Fort McCoy.



— FY 2019: Operating costs of $120.56 million.



— FY 2020: Operating costs of $194.4 million.



— FY 2021: Operating costs of $249.88 million.



— FY 2022: Operating costs of $391.46 million.



— FY 2023: Operating costs of $346 million.



— FY 2024: Operating costs of $170 million.



And as FY 2025 continues, the economic impact to local communities from these projects also continues.



Kaiyuh Services, as the grounds contractor, also manages mowing thousands of acres on post during the warm months of the year, and during the winter, they manage the snow removal and ice mitigation effort at Fort McCoy.



