Kingsley Field F-15C Eagle A/C 114 Enshrined at Smithsonian

CHANTILLY, Va. — On Aug. 13, 2025, beneath the vaulted ceilings of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, a legend of American airpower was enshrined. The 173rd Fighter Wing A/C 114 was inducted into the museum’s collection, securing its place among the nation’s most treasured symbols of courage, innovation and freedom.



The ceremony marked the culmination of a remarkable career that spanned more than four decades, from the Cold War’s tense standoffs to the deserts of Iraq, and eventually to the training fields of Oregon. A/C 114’s story is not just the tale of one aircraft, but the embodiment of an era — the rise of the F-15 Eagle and its unrivaled reign over the skies.



A Legend is Born



The F-15 program was born out of necessity in the late 1960s, when American air combat performance in Vietnam revealed a pressing need for a dedicated air superiority fighter. What emerged was the F-15 Eagle: a sleek, twin-engine machine that combined raw power, advanced radar, and unmatched maneuverability.



From its first flight in 1972, the Eagle proved unstoppable. Over the decades, it amassed an unmatched air-to-air combat record with 104 confirmed victories without a single loss. The F-15 became the benchmark for dominance in the skies, deterring adversaries and reassuring allies across the globe.



Within that lineage, A/C 114 stood as a proud example of the Eagle’s mission and legacy.



Combat Proven



Delivered in the late 1970s, A/C 114 quickly became part of the Air Force’s frontline fleet, carrying America’s defense into some of the most critical theaters of the modern era.



Its most celebrated moments came in the hands of Col. Cesar “Rico” Rodriguez, one of the Air Force’s most storied fighter pilots. Flying 114, Rodriguez scored two air-to-air kills that solidified both his place in history and the aircraft’s enduring reputation.



During Operation Desert Storm in 1991, Rodriguez engaged and destroyed a MiG-29 over Iraq, showcasing the Eagle’s superiority in the skies. Years later, in Kosovo, he repeated the feat downing another enemy fighter and becoming one of only a handful of American pilots since Vietnam to achieve multiple aerial victories.



“Every time 114 took off, it carried with it not just fuel and weapons, but the confidence of a nation,” said Rodriguez. “It was more than a machine, it was a partner, and it never let me down.”



Guardian of the Cold War



Long before Desert Storm, A/C 114 stood ready during the height of the Cold War, when U.S. airpower was the thin blue line of deterrence against potential adversaries. Stationed at forward bases and strategic locations, Eagles like 114 were constant reminders that America’s skies would never go undefended.



From intercepting Soviet aircraft probing NATO airspace to maintaining a watchful eye over contested regions, A/C 114 played its role in ensuring peace through strength. Though much of its Cold War service remains routine, its presence was part of the larger shield that kept conflicts from igniting.



A Teacher at Kingsley Field



In later years, A/C 114 found a new purpose. Retired from frontline combat duty, it was reassigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon — the Air National Guard’s premier F-15 training unit.



There, it became a mentor in metal, helping train hundreds of the Air Force’s elite Eagle drivers. From student pilots strapping into its cockpit for their first high-speed intercept to instructors using it to sharpen the edge of air dominance, 114’s role shifted from warrior to teacher.



“For those of us who trained in it, 114 was more than just an aircraft,” said Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. “It was a bridge between generations of fighter pilots, from the combat veterans of Desert Storm to the young men and women preparing to defend America today. Its legacy is not only what it did, but who it shaped.”



Joining the Pantheon of Aviation History



The induction of A/C 114 places it among the Smithsonian’s most iconic artifacts — alongside the Wright Flyer, the Spirit of St. Louis, the Apollo 11 command module and the Enola Gay. Each of these machines tells the story of American innovation and courage, and now the Eagle joins their ranks.



“This is where 114 belongs,” said Gaudinski. “Here, in the nation’s museum, future generations will look up at its wings and know what it stood for: freedom, courage and the unbroken promise of American air superiority.”



The aircraft will serve not just as a static exhibit, but as a storyteller, carrying forward the experiences of the thousands of pilots, maintainers and support crews who kept it flying.



A Legacy That Soars



As visitors walk past its swept wings and towering vertical stabilizers, they will see more than a machine. They will see the Cold War watchman, the Desert Storm victor, the Kosovo warrior, the Kingsley Field teacher. They will see the living story of America’s Eagle.



“The Eagle has landed in its final home,” said Gaudinski. “But though it will never take flight again, its spirit will soar forever.”



With its induction, A/C 114’s journey is complete, from the heat of combat to the quiet honor of the museum floor. Its legacy, however, will continue to inspire, reminding generations yet to come that America’s skies are defended by the best, and that the Eagle, undefeated, will always fly in the hearts of those who served.

