USNS Robert F. Kennedy Reaches New Operational Readiness with JTF-Bravo Flight Quarters

A member from the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment spots the USNS Robert Kennedy from a UH-60 helicopter over the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Central America on Aug. 8, 2025 in preparation for deck landing qualifications. This training event successfully recertified the 1-228 Aviation Regiment's Deck Landing Qualification program for UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for the next six months and was the first flight quarters conducted on the USNS Kennedy. Joint Task Force-Bravo is the Department of Defense's longest running task force, operating out of Soto Cano Air Base Honduras for over 40 years, serving as U.S. Southern Command's rapid response element in Central America.

The USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208), the U.S. Navy’s newest vessel, conducted its first flight quarters on August 8, 2025, in the Caribbean Sea off Central America. This exercise facilitated U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo) Deck Landing Qualifications (DLQs) for a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, known as the Winged Warriors.



The USNS Robert F. Kennedy, the fourth ship in the John Lewis class of fleet replenishment oilers, operated by Military Sealift Command (MSC) and crewed by Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARS), is designed for a range of critical operations, including supporting helicopter operations. "DLQs are crucial for the ship and other MSC vessels, as they enable a wide range of critical operations and enhance overall mission readiness and safety," explained Operations Chief Larry Gonzales. He added, "DLQs also facilitate training with other military services, including Army aviation crews practicing maritime air movement capabilities."



JTF-Bravo serves as the longest standing joint task force in the Department of Defense, responsible for contingency and disaster response in the region, and deck landing is crucial for maintaining their proficiency and readiness during a crisis.



JTF-Bravo conducted training with 21 U.S. Army personnel and two helicopters to include a UH-60 Black Hawk, which conducted the DLQ and an HH-60 Black Hawk which provided aerial support in case of a medical emergency.



“Completing flight quarters signifies a shift in the ship's operational status, facilitating the continuation of its mission to support the U.S. military,” Gonzales said.



Col. Robert C. Snyder III, commander, JTF-Bravo, shared appreciation for Capt. David K. Murrin, ship master, USNS Robert F. Kennedy, and the crew. Col. Snyder stated, "deck landing training increases our operational reach and readiness to respond to crisis." He added, "I appreciate the extra effort the entire Kennedy team put in and their patience as we worked through some contingencies."



“JTF-B may also claim the title of being the first unit to work with USNS Robert F. Kennedy. Warrior 80 and 81, are memorialized in our official deck log as the first aircraft to ever land on board,” expressed Murrin.



JTF-Bravo is one of three task forces under the U.S. Southern Command and operates out of Soto Cano Air Base, a Honduran owned military installation, serving as a rapid response force and strategic gateway to Central and South America.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kelly Francis, instructor pilot, 1-228 Aviation Regiment was among the first to land on the USNS Robert F. Kennedy. Sharing her experience, she said, “The opportunity to land on a ship, let alone a brand-new ship is a very rare training event." She added, “We appreciate the crew’s flexibility and great attitude to help Alpha Company accomplish the mission."



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Bilby, also from the 1-228 Aviation Regiment, was the first to land on the ship and qualified two other instructor pilots. He praised the ship crew's speed during the first landing and qualification flights. He remarked, "That was the fastest chock and chain I'd ever seen,” referring to the process of securing an aircraft to a ship using chocks and chains to ensure its stability while at sea.



First launched in 2023, the USNS Robert F. Kennedy is responsible for transporting fuel and cargo to other ships at sea, extending their range and capabilities. In preparation for a recent deck landing qualification, the vessel had to complete the Aviation Facilities Certification and Aviation Readiness Qualifications. This training event successfully recertified the 1-228 Aviation Regiment's Deck Landing Qualification program for UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for the next six months.



Joint Task Force-Bravo works with Central American allies to organize and execute multilateral exercises and engagements, aiming to enhance regional security and build partner capacity to deter shared threats to the Western Hemisphere and support USSOUTHCOM's mission. JTF-Bravo also serves as USSOUTHCOM's regional rapid response force for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and contingency response in Central America.