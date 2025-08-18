305th MXS Airmen display relentless innovation through aircraft component manufacturing

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - Innovation and resilience are two very important traits in any job, but specifically in the military. The 305th Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey is fabricating a structural component for the KC-46A Pegasus to keep in step with mission needs.



Recently, the Aileron C-channels, components of the KC-46A’s wing that stabilizes the aircraft in flight, needed to be replaced. Without the working C-channel severe structural damage may occur due to excess stress and vibrations during the KC-46A’s flight, said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dontie Custis, 305th MXS Aircraft Metals Technology noncommissioned officer in charge.



“We bridge the gap between the Air Force mission requirements and manufacturer specifications,” Custis said. “We use our experience and knowledge to maintain a healthy fleet of aircraft so that they can carry out the needs of the U.S. Air Force.”



Typically, when servicing newer aircraft Airmen will reach out to the manufacturing engineers for the blueprints to fabricate the parts. Due to mission requirements, the blueprints were unavailable and required a new solution.



The KC-46A fleet is inspected thoroughly, if there are any signs of damage the aircraft may be grounded until they are repaired. In this case, if the C-channels do not need to be replaced the KC-46A was cleared to fly said Staff Sgt. Cyrus Bartony, 305th MXS Aircraft Metals Technology craftsman.



Airmen from the 305th MXS began constructing blueprints and 3-dimensional models of the C-channels. From there, they sent their work to Boeing and Air Force engineers to dissect the prototype data. After some minor adjustments were made the model was manufactured.



“If we couldn’t find a way to make these repairs, we wouldn’t have been able to successfully complete our first AFFORGEN deployment,” Custis said. “I couldn’t put a dollar amount on how much money would have been necessary to buy the information rights or the individual pieces. There was no other option, besides fabricating the pieces when we demonstrated the capability.”



Airmen also used their prior knowledge to train personnel from Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire on how to manufacture and replace the C-channels. Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas and Travis AFB, California also requested assistance with manufacturing the necessary pieces.



The Airmen at the 305th MXS now have the resources available to manufacture the C-channels and the confidence to effectively produce other products as future missions require. The 305th MXS’s efforts helped an entire fleet of KC-46A’s take back to the sky, keeping warfighters mission ready.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2025 Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:49 Story ID: 546420 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 43 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 305th MXS Airmen display relentless innovation through aircraft component manufacturing, by Amn Haeleigh Bayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.