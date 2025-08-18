Everybody Drops the Ball, Great Leaders Pass it Back

Capt. Joshua Willis has lived a life of contrasts. A boxer-turned-military cop, turned sniper, later intel officer, and now program manager with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Willis’ path has been anything but conventional. Below Willis shares his perspective in a commentary about leadership.





Early in my Air Force career while stationed at Minot Air Force Base, I experienced a trauma that would forever change my life.



During a party off-base, I witnessed a heated argument between two Airmen I worked with escalate into a fatal shooting. I did everything I could to save my injured teammate. Tragically, he died in my arms.



The aftermath of that shooting and the investigation that followed was isolating; I felt like an outcast. My peers, even leaders I looked up to, distanced themselves from me. It was a dark time.



Facing a board that would determine my future, the wing commander at the time asked one simple question: "Why should I keep you in the Air Force?" Without hesitation, I answered that if given the opportunity, I would become an officer and dedicate myself to creating a better culture for Airmen. The wing commander granted me that chance, and that moment ignited a fire within me that burns to this day.



That experience taught me the power of second chances and the importance of believing in the potential of every Airman. It's a lesson I carry with me, and one that was put to the test years later when I supervised an Airman that made a bad decision.



This Airman, a rising star with a consistently positive attitude and a track record of excellence, made an unethical decision that resulted in disciplinary action. What struck me was how quickly some leaders turned their backs on her. It felt like retaliation. This was to a person who up until then had been a model Airmen. I saw the potential that she had, and the intrinsic motivation that had driven her to success before. I couldn’t turn my back on her, so I didn’t.



I paired her with a strong supervisor and mentored them both from afar. I focused on rebuilding her confidence by giving her small responsibilities and publicly praising her achievements. It wasn’t easy. When I submitted the Airman’s name for a Desk Sergeant position – a significant increase in responsibility that she was ready for – it was initially denied because of the disciplinary action.



I wondered, “How can we build this Airman up and help her succeed if leadership doesn’t trust her?” Pivoting to smaller roles like head gate guard allowed her to excel. Gradually, we rebuilt the Airman’s reputation and confidence. Eventually, she earned that Desk Sergeant position, proving that a single mistake doesn't define a person.



Even more incredible was her resilience and motivation to not only stay in the Air Force but to also become an officer. I helped plant the seed. At the time, I was a master sergeant and in the process of applying for the officer program. I was very open with my team, often sharing my experience going through the process. This Airman was listening and wanted to become an officer as well.



Years later, I had the honor of administering her oath-of-office and rendering her first salute. It was an incredibly emotional moment. The sacrifices that she had made, the trust that I put into her, the end results were on display for her family, friends, and leaders to see. The Airman told me she would follow me anywhere and thanked me for giving her a second chance when others wouldn't.



Her career success isn’t mine, but I see it as proof that people can overcome setbacks when given the opportunity and support. It is up to all leaders to see past failures and instead envision success.



As leaders, we must be willing to take calculated risks and put our reputations on the line for those who demonstrate the potential for growth. We must also be willing to provide empathy and support rather than simply punishment. It’s not to say there aren’t boundaries. There are times when second chances can’t be given. For instance, acts that are illegal, disrespectful or hurt other people can't be tolerated. In my experience, good leaders – usually make the right call.



Today the Airman is a phenomenal officer, dedicated to mentoring and creating a positive environment. That’s all I asked of her: help those that come behind you.



My time at Minot AFB and with this Airman showed me that true leadership means cultivating a positive culture, believing deeply in others, and selfless service. When we invest in our people and help them grow, we build stronger Airmen—and a stronger Air Force. That’s an investment that always delivers.

