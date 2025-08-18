DeCA announces last of its three-part ‘Back-to-School’ savings promotion available in the Aug. 25 – Sept. 7 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | If reducing your grocery budget is the goal then the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | If reducing your grocery budget is the goal then the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) has a deal for you with the last of its three-part “Back-to-School” promotion in the Aug. 25 – Sept. 7 Commissary Sales Flyer. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate



NOTE: To see DeCA videos related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/1109726233/9beab31e03.





FORT LEE, Va. – If reducing your grocery budget is the goal then the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) has a deal for you with the last of its three-part “Back-to-School” promotion in the Aug. 25 – Sept. 7 Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer).



This promotion includes many of the everyday essentials – from breakfast favorites, snacks and yogurts to food storage containers and cleaning products – with savings designed to help parents get their homes and kitchens ready for fall.



This Sales Flyer features deep savings on USDA Select strip-loin steak family packs at just $8.52 per pound, perfect for meal prepping or family dinners. Also, enjoy pork spareribs for $2.22 per pound – ideal for barbecues or hearty meals at home. Stock up while supplies last.



In produce, you can enjoy a healthy snack with fresh and juicy green and red grapes for only $2.19 per pound.



To round it out, commissaries have beverages and energy essentials at significant savings. Pepsi 12-pack cans are three for $12, Coke/KDP 12-pack cans are two for $10, and Red Bull four-pack cans are two for $10, available in stateside locations, including Alaska and Hawaii, while supplies last. See our flyer for dates and details.



Other savings opportunities and events include:



• BIG MEAL. Little Price. The feature for this flyer is the Homestyle Pork & Poultry Platter (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_homestyle_pork_poultry_platter/r/3697578280501645972), a ready-to-serve family meal that makes dinnertime simple, filling and affordable. Available at stateside stores only.



• Freedom’s Choice “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals. Dinner can be ready in five minutes or less, with two for $10.



• Commissary Sidewalk Sales (https://corp.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales). September kicks off these sales events at stateside commissaries. These three- to four-day outdoor events are filled with extra savings on everyday pantry staples, snacks, beverages, pet food, cleaning supplies, paper goods and more. Check your local commissary’s schedule.



• Operation Baby Sale. Coming to stateside stores Sept. 8-21, your commissary is bringing you an event offering incredible savings on the baby care, nutrition and essentials you trust most. Stock up and save up to 40% on select items for all things baby.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $60 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon on Commissary CLICK2GO and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

