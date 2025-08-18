MCB Camp Pendleton hosts a Spouse Town Hall

Photo By Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada | From left to right, Patrisha Smith, wife of the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada | From left to right, Patrisha Smith, wife of the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. (ret.) Andrea M. Ruiz, wife of the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, addresses the audience during a Spouse Town Hall at Blinder Memorial Chapel at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 20, 2025. The town hall was to inform Marines and their spouses to promote engagement with leadership, reinforcing the base's commitment to Marines' families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Spouses of Marines and sailors across Camp Pendleton gathered together to participate in a town hall hosted by U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. (Ret.) Andrea Ruiz, wife of the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Mrs. Patricia Smith, wife of the Commandant of the Marine Corps, at the Blinder Memorial Chapel on Aug. 20, 2024.



The town hall served as a forum for military spouses to voice their unique concerns as spouses, while also connecting them to pertinent resources and information.



“We understand that the challenges we experienced while going up through the ranks and navigating our careers and family lives aren’t necessarily the challenges that these newer families are experiencing today,” said Ruiz. “We need to open up the floor and discuss these current challenges, so that we can possibly mend policies or make waivers and exceptions to policies.”



The discussion covered various topics, including healthcare, childcare, housing, financial support, base facilities and security. Ruiz emphasized that today’s military families have access to more resources than ever before but acknowledged that many may still struggle to connect with them.



The town hall not only served as a platform for these resources, but it also offered the chance for military spouses to share their experiences and connect with one another, allowing them to find support and a sense of community.



The unfortunate reality for most military spouses is the time they are forced to spend apart from their loved ones due to deployments, temporary assignments, training or other service-related requirements, causing many spouses to feel forgotten.



This was true for Elizabella Ruiz Theison, the wife of a recruiter stationed in Orange County, California. Now raising a six-year-old and expecting her second child, she spends most of her days alone while her husband works long hours to meet recruitment quotas.



“It can feel like you're being left to the side at times, and it would be nice just to know, ‘Hey, you still matter,’” said Theison. “Being here and hearing similar stories, it makes a difference. I know I’m not the only one.”



By giving spouses a voice, the town hall can lead to meaningful changes. When families feel supported, service members can focus on their mission knowing their loved ones are cared for.



“We want Marines and their families to stay in long enough to experience the changes we’re working toward,” Ruiz said. “Their voices matter, and we’re listening.”