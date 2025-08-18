Two childhood friends from the Two Illinois Army National Guardsmen compete together in the ILNG TAG Match 2025

Marseilles, Ill. – Two childhood friends from the Illinois Army National Guard compete together in the annual Illinois The Adjutant General 2025 shooting competition at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, Aug. 18-22, 2025. TAG Match 2025 showcases selected Soldiers from units across the state competing for weapons proficiency.



Pvt. 1st Class Alexis Carmono and Pvt. 1st Class Braden Mostoff, both military police with the 933rd Military Police Company, attended this year’s TAG Match 2025 competition. Carmono and Mostoff grew up in McHenry, Illinois, and have known each other since eighth grade at McHenry Middle School. Navigating life together from middle school through high school, they shared the same goals and aspirations for their military careers.



Carmono signed his contract first in November 2023, and a week later Mostoff followed. With a shared dream of working in law enforcement, they pursued careers as military police to further themselves. They graduated from basic training and advanced individual training together. Currently, they serve in the same unit at the 933rd Military Police Company in Fort Sheridan.



“Going through the same shared experiences as basic training and RSP brought us closer together,” Carmono said. “If we need anything, we talk to each other and always have a shoulder to rely on.”



This is their first year attending the TAG Match. Having been in the Army for less than two years, both have limited weapons experience. Pfc. Mostoff elaborates how it was a learning curve to become familiar with the weapons. Despite the challenges, the camaraderie and teamwork between the two allowed them to push each other and come out stronger as Soldiers.



“If one of us is shooting poorly, we hype one another up and give that confidence boost,” Mostoff said. “We critique each other and that helps us shoot and perform better.”

