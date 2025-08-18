CAR Approves of the 620th CSSB

Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, the 35th chief of the Army Reserve and the 10th commanding...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, the 35th chief of the Army Reserve and the 10th commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command poses with the Soldiers of the 620th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and its downtrace units during Exercise Northern Strike 2025 (NS 25-2) at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 13, 2025. NS 25-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. John Kelley, 620th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion) see less | View Image Page

GRAYLING, Michigan – The Chief of the Army Reserve (CAR) and Commanding General (CG) of the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC), Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, paid a visit to Camp Grayling, Michigan, to meet and inspect the 620th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (620 CSSB), on Aug. 13.



This year’s annual training met or exceeded expectations for training objectives. 620 CSSB fulfilled all collective training objectives (CTOs) and trained on all targeted mission essential tasks (METs). They did receive an external evaluation from First Army and the observer, coach/trainers (OC/Ts) gave very positive feedback on their performance. The 620 CSSB support operations officer (SPO) Maj. Patrick Sittenauer reported that the battalion fulfilled 108 missions, all real-world support for multi-component, joint and international partners. That number is double what was done by the command at the National Training Center in Fort Erwin, California, and far more than the two combat support training exercises (CSTXs) of 2023 and 2024 combined. Overall, they executed their primary mission to a fine-tuned level, and the experience at Northern Strike has inspired several updates for the battalion’s tactical standing operating procedure (TACSOP) that will be reviewed by the staff.



The 620 CSSB also conducted ranges for both individual weapons qualification (IWQ) and crew served weapons (CSWs). Over 100 of the headquarters and headquarters company (HHC) and downtrace Soldiers received extensive unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS training, including hands-on operating of drones and their counter measures. The unit ministry team (UMT) attended a mortuary affairs training program that is a test pilot for the nation and included interaction with actual cadavers.



In addition, the 620 CSSB hosted 34 logisticians from the United Kingdom (UK) Army. Staff coordinated their life support and hand them embedded with both the headquarters element and several downtrace units. The UK soldiers received extensive drivers/convoy training and did so well that they led many real-world support convoys. They also cross-trained on U.S. weapon systems at the range and even had their expert shooters provide preliminary marksmanship instruction (PMI) to help our Soldiers.



Several distinguished visitors (DVs) visited the 620 CSSB tactical operations centers (TOC). The CG of the UK reserve forces, who was also their former defense minister, and several of his 1-stars reviewed the joint training with their logisticians and left very happy. One truck crew provided support for an experimental weapon launch that brought the Secretary of the Army and two U.S. Senators for a visit. The Command Chief Warrant Officer of USARC, Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon White, toured the TOC, and the CAR had an extensive visit with the battalion.



The CAR was very happy with the 620 CSSB. He stated that the battalion did a far better job than the one he had reviewed at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, prior to his arrival at Camp Grayling. His G37 stated that the 620 CSSB “set the standard” for how battalions should present themselves and blew away the competition that the CAR had seen at the CSTX’s and Mojave Falcon. The HHC and three subordinate companies chosen for his tour each gave extensive demonstrations of their operations and provided the CAR with a lot of interaction with the junior enlisted. An opportunity was given for the CAR to conduct reenlistment oaths with two Soldiers, which he enjoyed. He gave out eight coins, double the number he planned because he was so impressed with what he saw. The command was represented well, and the CAR left with a very positive impression of the mission.