Moldova’s Minister of Defense inducted to International Hall of Fame

THE ARMY UNIVERSITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – The Republic of Moldova’s Minister of Defense Anatolie Nosatîi was inducted to the Command and General Staff College’s International Hall of Fame Aug. 20, 2025, in a ceremony in the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes.



Nosatîi is the fourth Moldovan to be inducted into the IHOF, which includes just over 300 individuals.



IHOF represents CGSC graduates who have returned to their home countries and risen to the highest positions of uniformed leadership within their home countries’ Defense Forces.



“Today’s ceremony epitomizes the best of this time-honored tradition, celebrating the brilliance and capabilities of an exceptional military officer, defense minister, husband, dad, son, and friend,” Jim Fain, Director, International Military Student Division, CGSC said. “We are confident that you agree this is a fitting tribute to Minister Nosatîi’s exemplary career to date and to his future successes that assuredly lie ahead of him.”



His military career began in 1994, Fain explained, with a long career of education and training, which brought him to the United States on several occasions.



Nosatîi has commanded at many levels of leadership to include battalion, brigade, land-forces, and more than three years at the United Nations headquarters in New York.



He reached his current and more prestigious career milestone as Minster of Defense in 2021.



While his list of military awards includes the Presidential Medal of Military Merit and Order of Allegiance to the Motherland, induction to the CGSC IHOF is an honor reflects on Moldova’s commitment to military leader development and success, Fain explained.



A total of 37 Moldovan officers have graduated CGSC’s Command and General Staff Officer Course, punctuating Nosatîi’s military achievement as the fourth inductee from their country.



Nosatîi’s CGSOC Class of 2005 has generated IHOF inductees from four other countries – Belize, El Salvador, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago.



“It is with great pride that we recognize your achievements today and look forward to continuing to partner with you, your countrymen, and your fellow Soldiers and officers for many decades to come,” Fain said.



International Hall of Fame

In 1973, the CGSC, the Kansas City Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, and the Alumni Association - now known as the CGSC Foundation -- jointly established the IHOF.



The purpose is to provide a means of recognition for international graduates, who through military merit, attained qualifying positions of importance in their respective country’s armed forces; or who have held an equivalent position by rank or responsibility in a recognized multinational military organization.



The IHOF has 306 inductees, representing 81 different countries.



Each inductee’s portrait hangs in the IHOF within the Lewis and Clark Center and is a highlight for visitors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.22.2025 15:19 Story ID: 546284 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moldova’s Minister of Defense inducted to International Hall of Fame, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.