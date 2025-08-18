USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Gold Crew Conducts Change of Command

SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Samuel A. Moffett was relieved by Cmdr. Blake M. Wanier as commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Gold crew during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 22. Capt. Jose Roman, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, was the presiding officer and Capt. (Ret.) Douglas Meagher was the guest speaker at the ceremony attended by dignitaries and family of the commanding officers and crew.



During Moffett’s time in command of the Tulsa Gold crew, he led the Tulsa through a 13-month ship repair availability in Portland, Ore., and embarked with his crew on USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Mobile (LCS 26), and USS Kansas City (LCS 22), enabling complex underway training for his crew and operational support to the Fleet.



“Always one to get the job done, Sam led his crew through five embarks on training hulls of opportunity working through every arduous phase, and performed admirably with professionalism and zeal,” said Meagher, who previously served as commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. “Sam, congratulations on a highly successful command tour. I will forever be in your debt for your exceptional performance.”



During the ceremony, Roman awarded Moffett the Meritorious Service Medal for his superior accomplishments.



“The ship is always important, but it is the Sailors that really matter,” said Moffett. “Take care of the crew and the mission will follow. That principle guided every decision I made while in command.”



Moffett, a native of League City, Tex., graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in economics and holds a Master of Arts in National Security Affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School. Wanier, having previously served as executive officer of the Tulsa Gold crew, is a native of Sacramento, Calif., and graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a degree in mathematics.



“Under Sam’s leadership, Tulsa and its crew achieved exceptional operational milestones,” said Roman. “I have every confidence that Blake will continue Sam’s proud legacy and lead this crew to even greater successes in the future.”



The Tulsa is homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



