Honorary Commanders Tour Wing Staff Agencies at Goodfellow

Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill, 17th TRW command chief, pose for a group photo with the 2025-2026 honorary commanders during the Wing Staff Agency immersion at the judge advocate court room inside the Norma Brown building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. The WSA immersion was given to explain and showcase the various agencies that support Airmen from the background at Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing invited the 2025-2026 honorary commanders to learn about the Wing Staff Agencies and their critical support roles in mission success during an immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, August 21.



The WSA immersion began at the judge advocate court room with an overview brief from U.S. Air Force Maj. Kelly Griffiths, 17th Comptroller Squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Crystal Doepker, 17th CPTS senior enlisted leader.



“Our mission here is to train our intelligence Airmen and our firefighters, but in order to make that happen, there are all of these small agencies that help support those Airmen,” stated Griffiths. “WSA helps enhance and elevate what our Airmen are capable of and their lethality because they don’t have to worry about the behind the scenes things with WSA supporting them through it.”



The honorary commanders also got to participate in a mock trial to learn more about military justice and how judge advocates handle the court martial process.



After the mock trial, Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill, 17th TRW command chief, spoke to the honorary commanders about the 17th TRW’s mission and how it will change over the next few years to increase Airmen lethality and warfighting capabilities.



“Our focus over the next couple of years is going to be instilling in our Airmen what it means to be an air minded warrior, so when they leave Goodfellow and go to their first assignment they’re ready to operate,” expressed Norton. “We need to be exercising being in the military, not just intel and firefighting.”



The honorary commanders were greeted and briefed by various agencies including 17th CPTS, Sexual Assault Prevention Readiness, Public Affairs, Integrated Resiliency Operations, Drug Demand Reduction, Chapel, Inspector General, Information Protection and Safety.



At the end of the day, the honorary commanders transitioned to the Powell Event Center for a social hour with WSA to network and connect with the Airmen and civilians from those agencies.