Iowa Airman First in State to Receive Master Combat Infantry Badge

Senior Master Sgt. Greg Cleghorn, the senior enlisted leader for the 132d Security Forces Squadron, was awarded the Master Combat Infantry Badge by Maj. Joseph Johns during annual training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 18, 2025.



The award marks the first time an Airman in the Iowa National Guard has received the Master Combat Infantry Badge (MCIB), a distinction that reflects decades of dedication and achievement across both Army and Air Force service.



“It’s still an individual award at this point, but I’m proud to wear it and to represent the Iowa Guard,” Cleghorn said. “When I go someplace, it will be unique and draw attention to the state of Iowa while I am wearing Iowa Guard patches.”



The MCIB is awarded to service members who have previously earned both the Combat Infantry Badge (CIB) and the Expert Infantry Badge (EIB). Unlike the CIB and EIB, the MCIB features a gold wreath encircling the iconic musket on a blue rectangle, symbolizing the culmination of exceptional infantry skills and combat experience.



Cleghorn began his military career in 1998 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment in Hohenfels, Germany, and earned the Expert Infantry Badge in 2000.



He later joined the Iowa Army National Guard’s 194th Long Range Surveillance Detachment in 2004. During a deployment to Iraq, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge for his actions in a combat zone.



On May 17, 2025, the Department of the Army authorized the Master Combat Infantry Badge for wear by service members who have earned both the EIB and CIB.



Maj. Johns praised Cleghorn’s leadership and impact within the squadron.



“His experience is so valuable for our squadron, and it shows during field training, classroom instruction, and in his leadership qualities,” Johns said. “This is a great honor to award this to a very deserving Airman.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2025 Date Posted: 08.22.2025 14:13 Story ID: 546274 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 67 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Airman First in State to Receive Master Combat Infantry Badge, by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.