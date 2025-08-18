Sailing to Victory: USACE's Mike Rohde Takes First in the Mackinac Race

Courtesy Photo | Mike Rohde pictured on Mackinac Island with the first place flag, Round Island...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mike Rohde pictured on Mackinac Island with the first place flag, Round Island lighthouse and the Straits of Mackinac in the background. see less | View Image Page

Mike Rohde, Chief of Real Estate for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago, Detroit, and Buffalo Districts, sailed to victory last month, taking first place in his group during the prestigious Mackinac Race.



The 116th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac (CYCRTM) started from Chicago’s shoreline on Saturday, July 19, 2025, and finished at Mackinac Island in Michigan. The race, the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world, covered 333 miles and attracted over 300 boats.



To ensure fair competition, boats are grouped by type and size.



“We race against identical boats, which is called one-design racing,” explained Rohde. “There’s also handicap, or corrected-time racing.” In corrected-time racing, adjustments are made based on each boat’s specifications since some designs inherently perform better in certain conditions. “To me, one-design racing is more fun,” he added.



Rohde’s team finished late Monday night, taking about 60 hours to complete the race. “You start going on shifts. You can get a little sleep, but it’s hard,” Rohde said. “You can’t really rest—you’re anxious because you’re racing the whole time.”



Crews typically range from six to ten members, with a maximum weight limit for the group. Rohde’s team consisted of nine sailors, each taking turns at key responsibilities: helming, navigating with GPS and chart plotters, trimming sails, preparing meals, monitoring the weather, and resting during the two-and-a-half-day journey.



One of the biggest challenges this year was wind direction. “The wind was coming from the north—and you’re heading north—so you have to zigzag all the way up the lake. That’s one challenge,” said Rohde.



Another critical decision came at the Manitou Islands, located in the northern part of Lake Michigan. Rohde said, “Most boats go inside the islands because it’s a shorter course. We chose to go outside because we saw more wind out there—and that decision paid off. We passed a lot of boats and moved into first place, so that was fun.”



The winning team raced aboard 'Soulshine', a Beneteau 36.7 boat. They claimed first in their category, finishing nearly 10 minutes ahead of the second-place boat. The gap between second and third was only a matter of seconds.



Friends and family awaited their arrival at the finish line to celebrate and watch the team receive the traditional prize flag, proudly flown alongside others on the boat’s mast.



“A lot of the fun is also bringing the boat back to Chicago,” Rohde said. “Many teams cruise back at about 60 miles a day, plotting their return route based on the weather, stopping at various harbors along the way.”



Safety is a top priority in the Mackinac Race. Boats must pass a thorough safety inspection, and failure to meet requirements may lead to disqualification. Crews are tracked throughout the race using GPS transmitters and have safety equipment, such as VHF radios, which digitally transmit their location to the Coast Guard in case of emergency.



Access to harbors along the route is another critical safety measure—especially in poor weather. Some of these harbors are maintained by USACE. Rohde cited Leland and Sheboygan as his favorites due to their location, amenities, and ease of use.



“Harbors of refuge are really important,” he explained. “With 300 boats on the course, if there’s a storm or breakdown, boats need to get into the nearest port safely and quickly.”



Fortunately, this year’s race was relatively calm weather-wise.



Rohde grew up racing sailboats near Detroit. Since moving to Chicago in 2009, he has remained active in the sailing community. Getting involved, he said, is easy and doesn’t require owning a boat or club membership.



“Anyone can join a sailing program at a local yacht club,” Rohde said. “Volunteers will teach beginners about lines, rigging, and safety. It’s a great opportunity to get out on the water and enjoy the lakefront.”



Although Rohde joined this crew in 2021, he has competed in 19 previous Mackinac Races, including a win in 2016. He’s already looking ahead to next season—and ready to sail again.