177th Fighter Wing welcomes new Personal Finance Counselor

ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.J. – Eric Rodriguez, 177th Fighter Wing personal finance counselor and Airmen and Family Readiness contractor, was hired in support of the 177th Wing commander’s focus areas of “People”, “Preparation”, and “Persistence”, at the 177th FW, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, July 29, 2025. This recently added resource aligns with a wider Department of Defense initiative of having financial counseling on military installations.



“Financial stressors are strongly correlated to Airmen in crisis at all ages,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Robbins, commander of the 177th FW. When combined with the other stressors of our readiness battle rhythm, our Airmen, to include myself, can quickly get overwhelmed. My goal is to give every Jersey Devil the tools to not get overwhelmed by financial stressors.”



The 177th FW’s Airman and Family Programs Office supports the military readiness of the Wing by providing programs that enhance the welfare and morale of service members and their families.



“I always wanted to join the military,” said Rodriguez. “When I heard about the job, I said to myself, I get to serve the people at the highest level that are serving the country.”



According to a study from the Department of the Air Force for a leadership report in 2020, financial stressors factored into 29.9% of documented suicides in the Air Force.



“Having a personal finance counselor as well as a family program manager on site, we’re going to break up and combat the illiteracy part of financial readiness,” said Robert Luurtsema, 177th FW Airmen and Family Readiness program manager.



Rodriguez’ job is to support Airmen and their families with financial needs, including one-on-one financial consultations, workshops, virtual seminars, and support through deployments, retirements and permanent change of stations.



“While I can listen, advise, and point Airmen in the right direction, having a trained financial professional embedded and easily accessible would allow Airmen to receive expert guidance tailored to their specific situations,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Rice, 177th FW 1st. Sergeant. “This not only helps address immediate financial concerns but also empowers Airmen with long-term financial literacy and stability. This kind of support reduces stress, improves overall well-being, and ultimately allows our Airmen to stay focused on the mission.”



Airmen and their families can schedule meetings with Rodriguez in person, over the phone, or in virtual calls.



”I would encourage everyone not only to think about themselves, but also their family too,” said Rodriguez. “Don’t go through this journey alone, that’s why I am here. Planning financially is not something that one person needs to do by themselves.”



Readiness is one of the key concepts underlying the Air National Guard and unit members must be prepared--physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually--to be called to duty on short notice. Deployed Airmen are going to be more focused and effective if they are not worrying about family and other matters back home.



“Having Mr. Rodriguez on our team is a long-term investment in our ‘People’ that will enhance our ‘Preparedness’ and ‘Persistence',” said Robbins. “Financial health is a long game and the one thing you cannot get back is time. Start today!”

