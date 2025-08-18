JTF-SB Soldiers conduct brush-clearing operations

Photo By Pfc. Dominic Atlas | U.S. Soldiers with the 76th Combat Engineer Company-Stryker, 41th Engineer Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Dominic Atlas | U.S. Soldiers with the 76th Combat Engineer Company-Stryker, 41th Engineer Battalion, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), remove brush from the riverbank of the Rio Grande near Laredo, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025. Maintaining clear terrain along the border improves monitoring efforts and supports law enforcement operations in the area. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dominic Atlas) see less | View Image Page

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Army Soldiers with 41st Engineer Battalion, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) are deployed across the southern border clearing dense brush in order to improve visibility, enhance response times and improve access in key areas. JTF-SB supports U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) efforts to gain 100 percent operational control of the southern border. Brush-clearing operations enable both CBP and adjacent JTF-SB units to more effectively detect, monitor, and interdict illegal activity at the southern border.



U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Samuel Hamilton, an engineer officer assigned to 76th Combat Engineer Company-Stryker, 41st Engineer Battalion, is part of JTF-SB’s ongoing engineering mission. The operation consists of cutting overgrown mesquite trees, shrubs, vines, cane overgrowth, and other vegetation that hinder monitoring for illegal activity.



"These areas can grow so thick you can’t see more than a few feet ahead," said Hamilton. "When we clear them, it gives [U.S.] Border Patrol the space and visibility they need to do their job safely and effectively."



Soldiers on Hamilton’s team conduct their brush-clearing operations using chainsaws, hand tools, and heavy equipment, such as brush mowers, string trimmers, and skid steers. Removing vegetation along the border not only prevents illegal aliens from being concealed but also creates access paths for U.S. Army and CBP vehicles to patrol.



“We are clearing vegetation to deter illegal aliens from crossing into [The United States of] America, help Border Patrol interdict with a clearer line of sight to the water’s edge, and disrupt crossing patterns by taking away their cover and concealment,” Hamilton continued.



Brush-clearing operations can be physically demanding. With temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in the summer, Soldiers must take precautions during operations to prevent heat-related illness, such as muscle cramps, dizziness, and fatigue.



“Making sure that our team has an ample amount of water, food, and taking constant breaks during operations is key to maintaining 100 percent accountability of our soldiers," Hamilton said.



When asked what motivates his team, Hamilton pointed to the broader mission. “Securing the border is our number one goal during the operation. There is a great group of soldiers who are motivated to see this mission through,” he said. “We are here to support CBP by preventing illegal activity and improving visibility along the southern border.”