SCW-1 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 and Task Group (TG) 114.2 stationed aboard Tinker Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, held a change of command ceremony, Aug. 8. Capt. David Gardner assumed all duties and responsibilities as the commodore of SCW-1 from Capt. Britt Windeler.



“I’m very proud of the many accomplishments of the Sailors across our Task Group during my three years at SCW-1,” Windeler said. “We have created innovative ways to ensure we are always ready to accomplish our mission of nuclear deterrence, despite challenges posed by an aging airframe as well as escalated tensions from global events.”



During Windeler’s time at SCW-1/TG-114.2, he oversaw the Navy’s only wing of E-6B Mercury aircraft that successfully stood an around-the-clock alert and executed flight operations in support of nuclear deterrence, ensuring the president, secretary of defense, and U.S. Strategic Command connectivity to our nation’s nuclear forces across all spectrums of conflict. SCW-1 acquired and executed flight operations on a Boeing737 in-flight trainer aircraft for the first time since 2009. Additionally, SCW-1 remains on track for recapitalization of the E-6B Mercury aircraft for the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission with the development of the E-130J Phoenix II aircraft.



Windeler stated that he knows SCW-1 remains in good hands with Gardner at the reins as incoming commodore, as well as Capt. Zach Brown taking over as deputy wing commander.



“My goal is to continue the unbelievable work that Captain Windeler has done with the great TACAMO team supporting an incredibly important mission.” Gardner said. “We will continue to train our Sailors, modernize and sustain our assets, and conduct safe and effective operations to provide assured communication for our nation’s leadership. Our TACAMO crews are top-notch professionals and are always ready when needed. I am very impressed with our khaki leadership across the entire Task Group and look forward to working with everyone on our team to continually maximize our readiness during my time as Commodore.”



SCW-1/TG-114.2 consists of three squadrons and a Wing staff that employs over 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet.



The primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit Emergency Action Messages (EAMs) to U.S. strategic forces. Additionally, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, a major Air Force Materiel Command unit at Tinker AFB, airframe artisans perform depot work on the Navy's E-6 Mercury aircraft, which are based on the Boeing 707 airframe. The Wing also operates alert facilities for E-6B aircraft at Travis AFB, California, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.

