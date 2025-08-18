Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy welcomes new director

Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Ashley Leek has been appointed as the next director of the Illinois National...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Ashley Leek has been appointed as the next director of the Illinois National Guard-administered Lincoln's ChalleNGe Program in Rantoul, Illinois. Director Leek holds a master’s degree in behavioral science with a specialization in Applied Behavior Analysis and a bachelor’s degree in business and leadership management. She is a Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional (QIDP), a Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED Instructor, and a Safety Care Behavioral Safety Trainer. She is also trained in person-centered care and the development of trauma-informed environments. With over a decade of experience in youth services, disability advocacy, crisis intervention, and leadership development, she brings both hands-on expertise and strategic insight to her role. (Courtesy photo.) see less | View Image Page

Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy proudly welcomes its new director, Ashley Leek, whose leadership brings renewed energy, experience, and a steadfast commitment to transforming the lives of Illinois youth.

With a background rooted in compassion, leadership, and behavioral science, Director Leek steps into this role with a clear mission to strengthen the Academy’s impact, uphold its core values, and ensure every cadet is equipped for success inside and outside the classroom.

Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard said Director Leek will build on its strong foundation and lead with integrity, innovation, and resolve.

“Director Leek has dedicated her life to leadership and professional development, bringing out the best in people she’s led,” said Boyd. “She will cultivate a culture of growth, discipline, and structure for the cadets, cadre, and the staff. The program has grown tremendously since it was founded and has consistently adapted to the needs of our youth. Director Leek will drive that upward trajectory into the future and our cadets, cadre and staff will be the immediate benefactors of her leadership.”

Director Leek holds a master’s degree in behavioral science with a specialization in Applied Behavior Analysis and a bachelor’s degree in business and leadership management. She is a Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional (QIDP), a Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED Instructor, and a Safety Care Behavioral Safety Trainer. She is also trained in person-centered care and the development of trauma-informed environments. With over a decade of experience in youth services, disability advocacy, crisis intervention, and leadership development, she brings both hands-on expertise and strategic insight to her role.

Director Leek also serves as a licensed minister and motivational speaker. She travels throughout her region speaking at conferences, churches, and schools, empowering others to rise above adversity, unlock their identity, and walk in purpose. Her message combines spiritual depth, behavioral understanding, and personal experience, making her a powerful and relatable voice to both young people and adults alike.

Leek said she is honored by the selection and looks forward to serving in the role as LCA Director and leading the academy in its mission.

“The academy has been an important milestone in the lives of thousands of Cadets in the last 32 years,” said Leek. “I look forward to helping add to the legacy of Lincoln’s ChalleNGe and everything it does to help Illinois’ youth.”