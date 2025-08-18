U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025

Photo By Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen | U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate their expertise during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen | U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate their expertise during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition held in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on August 20, 2025. Squads from across the European theater are competing for the chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a test of marksmanship and tactical skill, the event strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership abilities, and fosters confidence, growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps throughout the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen) see less | View Image Page