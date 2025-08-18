Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen | U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate their expertise during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa

    GRANFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate their expertise during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition held in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on August 20, 2025. Squads from across the European theater are competing for the chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a test of marksmanship and tactical skill, the event strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership abilities, and fosters confidence, growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps throughout the force. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Maxine Baen)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:26
    Story ID: 546231
    Location: GRANFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025, by SSG Maxine Baen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USAREUR-AF #U.S. Army Europe and Africa #Best Squad Competition 2025 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competi

