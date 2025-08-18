The Navy's Maritime Industrial Base Program Strengthens Shipbuilding Workforce Through Strategic Department of Labor Job Corps Partnership

GULFPORT, Miss. – The U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program is advancing its mission to strengthen America's naval power and bolster the nation's shipbuilding workforce by partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps and shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) for a hiring event in Gulfport, Mississippi, December 5-7.



The event connected more than 130 Job Corps students with career opportunities in shipbuilding trades, focusing on critical welding, electrical, and machining roles. Students from across the United States, all nearing completion of their respective programs, underwent interviews and testing with HII. Sixty-eight successful welding candidates received conditional job offers, with full-time employment set to begin in early 2025.



This workforce development initiative supports the Navy's largest shipbuilding recapitalization effort in half a century with approximately 3,500 new positions designated for the Gulf Coast region.



"This initiative represents far more than employment opportunities—it's about building the foundation of America's maritime future," said Erica Logan, Workforce Development Director for the Maritime Industrial Base Program. "These positions offer individuals the chance to serve their nation's defense needs while building rewarding careers in shipbuilding."



The Gulf Coast, with its extensive shipbuilding facilities and deep-rooted maritime expertise, serves as a cornerstone of the Navy's industrial strategy. The MIB Program has directed substantial investments toward the region, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new facilities, partnerships, and workforce development. This includes workforce training and investment incentives to HII Ingalls in recent Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG 51) and amphibious ship procurement contracts.



"The partnership between Job Corps and the Maritime Industrial Base Program is creating vital pathways into shipbuilding careers," said Logan. "We're seeing tremendous momentum as we connect skilled workers with critical defense industry positions, addressing immediate needs while building long-term workforce capacity. A “Whole of Government” approach is needed to address industrial base capability and capacity.”



This comprehensive approach to strengthening the maritime industrial base underscores America's commitment to maintaining naval superiority. The MIB Program's mission to revitalize the nation's naval shipbuilding and repair capabilities directly supports U.S. national security interests and the Navy's ability to project power globally while ensuring industrial readiness for current and future requirements.



Through these strategic initiatives, the Navy continues to strengthen overall American shipbuilding and repair capabilities, creating a robust foundation for the future of maritime defense through targeted investments in workforce development across key shipbuilding regions.

