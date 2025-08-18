Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) Welcomes New Program Managers

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Janice Leister | U.S. Navy Capt. Raphael R. Castillejo relieved Mr. Baron Jolie as the program manager...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Janice Leister | U.S. Navy Capt. Raphael R. Castillejo relieved Mr. Baron Jolie as the program manager for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Command and Control Systems Program Office (PMW 150) during a change of command ceremony in Miller Commons on the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) campus. The ceremony, which featured over 300 attendees, also saw Mr. Eric Andalis relieve Capt. Castillejo as the program manager for the U.S. Navy’s Ship Integration Program Office (PMW 760). see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Capt. Raphael R. Castillejo relieved Mr. Baron Jolie as the program manager for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Command and Control Systems Program Office (PMW 150) during a change of command ceremony in Miller Commons on the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) campus.



The ceremony, which featured over 300 attendees, also saw Mr. Eric Andalis relieve Capt. Castillejo as the program manager for the U.S. Navy’s Ship Integration Program Office (PMW 760).



While addressing the PMW 760 team, Andalis stated, “For the PMW 760 principals and functional leads, we will be challenged. We will be challenged because of fast developing threats to our Navy and nation that will require us to counter with fast and evolving capabilities. The days of PMW 760 being process-oriented and working in silos of excellence are quickly becoming archaic. We will be challenged to be innovative and to deliver capability quickly and efficiently.”



Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored U.S. Navy tradition and part of the sea service’s rich 250 years of history.



Baron Jolie shared this sentiment with his team members from PMW 150, “PMW 150, your innovative mindset, digital literacy, and surgical adoption of new technologies have moved us beyond decision aids, and battle management aids to creating a decision intelligence fabric. That decision intelligence fabric catapults command and control capability from automation to autonomy by taking advantage of artificial intelligence and ultimately providing combatant commanders with the decision advantage necessary to win.”



Dr. William H. Luebke, PEO C4I, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony while former PEO C4I program managers, leaders from NAVWAR, and family and friends were in attendance to celebrate the accomplishments of both program offices.



Capt. Castillejo, who had served as PMW 760’s program manager since August 2022, reflected on his time with the program office by saying, “What I am most proud of is that in the last three years, 29 PMW 760 teammates promoted to the next paygrade or to their next career milestone. PMW 760 is a great place to learn and to develop.”



Finally, Castillejo addressed the PMW 150 team, “Being selected to help this team navigate the inevitable change coming in the next few years is a significant responsibility. One that I have been thinking a lot about lately but knowing the expertise and professionalism on this 150 team, I am looking forward to the challenge.”



About PMW 150:



PMW 150 provides intuitive, innovative, and resilient Command and Control and Tactical Communications solutions to the warfighter to enable better decisions faster. More information can be found at: https://www.peoc4i.navy.mil/Program-Offices/



About PMW 760:



The Ship Integration Program Office plans for the design, acquisition, test, integration, and installation of C4I capabilities developed by the various program offices within PEO C4I on New Construction and in-service U.S. Navy surface ships, Military Sealift Command (MSC) special mission and support ships, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Cutters, and AEGIS Ashore sites. More information can be found at: https://www.peoc4i.navy.mil/Program-Offices/



About PEO C4I:



Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) provides integrated communication and information technology systems that enable information warfare and command and control of maritime forces. PEO C4I acquires, fields and supports C4I systems which extend across Navy, joint and coalition platforms. More information can be found at: https://www.peoc4i.navy.mil/