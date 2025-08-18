Fort Stewart mission partners come together to repair vital road

Courtesy Photo | Contract Officer Representatives, Department of Public Works staff, and contractors...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Contract Officer Representatives, Department of Public Works staff, and contractors inspect a culvert on Sunbury Road, Fort Stewart, Georgia. The road was damaged, allowing water to come in and created a funnel pulling water in the ground. Sunbury Road is a crucial route to the post airfield, hospital, military housing area, and several access gates. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command office at Fort Stewart received a requirement from the post Department of Public Works on July 14, 2025, to repair a road damaged when a culvert collapsed and executed the repair contract on July 22 with the final inspection for the repair is scheduled for 25 August. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Georgia–Mission partners at Fort Stewart, Ga. quickly came together to repair damage on Sunbury Road, a crucial route to the post airfield, hospital, military housing area, and several access gates. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command office at Fort Stewart received a requirement from the post Department of Public Works on July 14, 2025, to repair a road damaged when a culvert collapsed and executed the repair contract on July 22.



All stakeholders understood the urgency of the situation and mobilized swiftly to identify and address the problem with minimal interruption to the daily commute for the base that is home to the 3d Infantry Division. Subject matter experts found that the existing pipe was not grouted together properly, which allowed water to come in and created a funnel pulling water in the ground which ultimately undermined the road causing the collapse. Sunbury Road’s importance as a main throughfare, classified as an emergency repair and immediate priority contract.



“The 904th Contracting Battalion ensured that all pertinent personnel were readily available and onsite, ready to tackle the situation and make immediate decisions,” said Capt. Jack Konrat, a Contracting Specialist at the 904th CBN. “The proactive approach paid off as all mission partners quickly gathered engineers, traffic control units, and contractors, establishing a robust decision-making framework. This preparedness was essential as unforeseen circumstances arose, unexpected soil conditions and weather changes that could have easily derailed progress.”



The final inspection for the repair is scheduled for 25 August. Thanks to this concerted teamwork, the heavy traffic area saw minimal disruption. Contractors executed their tasks with efficiency, using resources wisely and adapting to the evolving situation. This was a testament to how coordinated efforts can turn a crisis into an opportunity for collaboration.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.