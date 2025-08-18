Army Nurse Reaches New Milestone with Doctorate in Executive Leadership

FORT POLK, La. —Lt. Col. Shemica Ward, chief of the Labor, Delivery, Postpartum and Recovery ward at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, has earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership from Baylor University, capping more than 20 years of service in the Army Nurse Corps.



Baylor University’s program is a practice-focused doctorate designed to prepare senior nurse leaders with advanced business, management and leadership skills to transform hospitals and health systems.



Col. Idongesit Ebeute, deputy commander for nursing at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, said Ward’s accomplishment reflects both professional growth and the strength of Army nursing.



“I am proud of all of our nurses for the work they do every day, but especially proud when they take opportunities to grow and be better,” Ebeute said. “Lt. Col. Ward’s personal and professional accomplishments are hard earned and deserve much praise. Her academic achievement illustrates that she is a subject matter expert in this profession, and when one of us succeeds, it makes us all better.”



Ward participated in Baylor’s graduation events in Texas, including a Dallas pinning ceremony Aug. 15, followed by the commencement in Waco on Aug. 16. The pinning, a tradition dating back to Florence Nightingale, celebrated her step into the highest ranks of nurse leaders.



Originally from Danese, West Virginia, Ward began her Army journey as a medic in the West Virginia National Guard while working toward her nursing degree on a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship at Marshall University.



A lifelong learner, Ward has also earned master’s degrees in case management, forensic nursing and criminal justice, which she said have shaped her growth as both a nurse and a leader.



In 2005, Ward commissioned into the Army Nurse Corps, and by 2007 she specialized as a 66G obstetrics and gynecology nurse. She said she always wanted to work in labor and delivery and has devoted herself to helping new parents on one of the most important days of their lives ever since.



“I always knew I wanted to earn my doctorate,” Ward said. “Executive leadership was a perfect fit. I enjoy being a leader, and this program has given me the tools to continue growing as a professional and as a person.”



Ward shared on social media that her faith, along with the support of family, friends and colleagues, has helped her persevere through personal, professional and academic challenges.



According to Ward, education has always been about more than professional advancement.



“There were moments I thought about quitting, but I kept reminding myself that if you stick to it, you can accomplish anything,” she said. “I hope my journey shows others that opportunities are out there — you just have to go after them.”



Looking ahead, Ward hopes to continue serving as long as the Army will have her. She aspires to serve as a deputy commander for nursing, and perhaps one day as a hospital commander.

