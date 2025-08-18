The Future of Air Force Talent Lies in PCIP, PAQ Programs

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Air Force is building its future civilian workforce through the Premier...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Air Force is building its future civilian workforce through the Premier College Intern Program and the Palace Acquire Program, which provide mentorship, training, and career development for emerging leaders. Nicole Bundy, a PAQ graduate and now Career Field Administrator, credits the program with reshaping her career and is advocating to expand awareness so more students can seize these opportunities. see less | View Image Page

The United States Air Force doesn’t just fly aircraft and execute missions. It also builds and sustains the infrastructure necessary to keep operations running around the globe. At the core of these efforts is a cadre of skilled civil engineers and planners, and behind their development and success are two workforce pipeline initiatives – the Premier College Intern Program and the Palace Acquire Program.



These programs are designed not only to attract top college talent but also to invest in long-term development within the Department of the Air Force. Through structured mentorship, hands-on experience, and career acceleration, PCIP and PAQ have become instrumental in shaping the next generation of Air Force civilian leaders.



Nicole Bundy, a Career Field Administrator with the Air Force Personnel Center, has been able to experience the advantages as both a graduate and now a steward of the PAQ program. “I got very, very lucky,” Bundy said when reflecting on how she stumbled upon the program shortly after graduating from a master’s program. “I'm grateful for the PAQ program because it has definitely reshaped my career in a direction I never thought would be possible for me to go.”



The Premier College Intern Program, on the other hand, serves as an entry point into Air Force civilian service for undergraduate students. Open to those who have completed at least 60 credit hours, PCIP is designed for students between their sophomore and senior years looking to gain exposure to the inner workings of the Air Force's civil service infrastructure.



“This is a 12-week program,” Bundy explained, “where students spend time at an Air Force installation getting hands-on exposure to their future job series.” Each intern is paired with a mentor and is expected to complete seven structured mentoring meetings throughout the summer. This mentorship, along with a tailored training plan, helps interns understand what it means to work in a specific occupational series, including civil engineering, environmental planning, and community development.



What distinguishes PCIP from a typical summer internship is its deliberate design to create a bridge into federal service. Successful completion often leads directly into the Palace Acquire Program – a full-time, paid developmental program for recent graduates.



The PAQ Program takes things a step further. “It’s a two-year program for individuals who’ve graduated with an advanced degree, typically within the last two years,” Bundy said. Participants enter the federal workforce as either a GS-7 with a bachelor’s degree or a GS-9 with a master’s degree. From there, they undergo a comprehensive training plan, complete rotations across departments, and receive regular promotions based on performance.



“The program is not just about filling vacancies,” Bundy emphasized. “It’s about investing in people and helping them develop professionally so that when they go into their permanent roles, they’re not just competent, but confident contributors.”



Bundy's own experience reflects the transformational nature of the PAQ program. “After graduating, I applied for a community planner position I found on USAJOBS,” she said. “I didn’t even realize I was applying for an intern position until I saw the term ‘intern’ in my paperwork.”

What she stumbled into turned out to be a defining career move. “Once I got into the PAQ program, I realized quickly how much support, structure, and opportunity I’d been given that others do not receive,” she said. Bundy’s discovery inspired her to become a vocal advocate for expanding awareness. “There are so many qualified individuals who would be amazing in federal service if only they knew these programs existed.”



Bundy’s PAQ journey began at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada in 2018. Her supervisor, a retired Chief Master Sergeant, took a proactive approach to her development. “He made sure I was exposed to every aspect of the job,” she explained. “We did rotations through different shops, and he connected me with people who helped me understand what I needed to be successful.”



A highlight of her time at Nellis was the rewrite of its Installation Development Plan – a project that was requested by a two-star general. The IDP serves as a massive blueprint outlining the current infrastructure, mission support facilities, and future growth strategies for a base. The experience not only deepened her understanding of planning in a military environment but also gave her a seat at the table far earlier than most professionals could expect in their careers.



The value of the PCIP and PAQ programs extends beyond individual development. They are strategic assets for the Air Force. “We’re seeing a significant portion of the workforce approaching retirement eligibility,” Bundy said. “We need to be ready for the next generation of civil servants who can step up, learn quickly, and carry forward both tradition and innovation.”



That’s where the fresh perspective of PCIP and PAQ participants plays a crucial role. “New hires often approach problems in ways that those of us who’ve been in the system longer may not consider,” Bundy outlined. “It creates a productive tension between institutional knowledge and new ideas. That’s exactly what we need to remain agile and effective in a changing world.”



Bundy regularly speaks to incoming program participants and emphasizes one core message: don’t be intimidated. “Military environments come with a lot of lingo, hierarchy, and unfamiliar processes,” she said. “But you’re not expected to know it all from day one. The program is designed for growth.” She encourages students to keep an open mind, ask questions, and lean into the discomfort of being a beginner.



“You’re being paid to learn. Take full advantage of that. Be humble, curious, and remember that integrity and effort matter,” Bundy said. “Do your best. Not because someone’s watching, but because it matters to you.”



Despite its success, there is a lack of awareness for the two programs. “I’ve spoken with active-duty members, veterans, and federal employees who have never heard of PCIP or PAQ. That’s a huge, missed opportunity, especially for dependents of service members who are pursuing degrees and looking for careers,” Bundy said.



Her current role at AFPC allows her to push for broader outreach. With a goal of tapping into existing networks, including military family support groups, university career centers, and ROTC programs, Bundy sees a future where the programs will be on more people’s radars.



She believes that with the right communication strategy, the Air Force can significantly expand its talent pool and better reflect the diversity of thought and background needed to face future challenges.