Navy Reservist achieves dream of becoming an NFL cheerleader

As the NFL prepares to launch another exciting season, one Navy Reserve Sailor is preparing for her own big debut.



Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexis Gloster, a Navy Reservist assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, will be stepping onto the sidelines this year as one of the newest members of the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleading team.



For Gloster, the accomplishment represents the fulfillment of a life-long dream—one she has worked toward while balancing the demands of military service.



“After serving five years on active duty, I wanted the flexibility to pursue other dreams while still serving my country,” said Gloster, who has now served a total of nine years in the Navy. “The Navy Reserve has given me the best of both worlds—remaining part of something bigger than myself while continuing to grow personally and professionally.”



One of those dreams was professional cheerleading.



“I’ve loved performing and cheerleading for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Becoming an NFL cheerleader was a way to share that passion on a huge stage while also making a positive impact in the community.”



Earlier this year, the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native auditioned for the Jaguars cheer squad. The process was rigorous, stretching across multiple rounds and lasting two weeks.



“We had to learn and perform choreography under pressure, complete an interview, and stand out among more than 300 candidates,” she recalled. “It really pushed me to be the best version of myself every single day. When I was selected, it made the moment even more special. It was intense, but so rewarding.”



Now, with the NFL preseason underway, Gloster is focused on balancing her Navy Reserve duties with the commitments of cheering on a national stage.



“It’s definitely a balancing act, but the discipline and time management I’ve learned in the Navy help me stay on top of both,” she explained. “When you love what you’re doing in both worlds, it makes the hard work worth it.”



For Gloster, her role with the Jaguars is about more than performing in front of thousands of fans on Sundays.



“It’s bigger than the field—it’s about inspiring others, representing an incredible organization, and connecting with people in meaningful ways,” she said. “I feel so proud to wear both uniforms, the Navy’s and the Jaguars’. They represent two very different worlds, but both are built on teamwork, dedication, and heart.”



Capt. Roger Dubé, Navy Reserve NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville commanding officer, says LS2 Gloster’s role as a professional cheerleader could help with the Navy’s recruiting efforts and set a good example for other Navy Reservists to pursue their dreams.



“LS2 Gloster is one of our unit's hard-chargers and also serves as our command fitness leader,” Dubé said. “She is humble about her achievements as I was unaware of her selection as a professional cheerleader. We're looking forward to seeing her lead the games' crowds with her vibrant smile and energy.”



As she looks ahead to her first season on the sidelines, Gloster hopes her story will motivate others to keep reaching for their goals.



“I hope my story shows others that you don’t have to choose just one dream—you can chase them all,” she said.