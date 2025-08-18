Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 59 (TF 59) welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony, presided over by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet, aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Aug. 21.



Capt. James A. Davenport relieved Capt. John Barrientos, who assumed command of TF 59 in July, 2024.



The task force specializes in the integration of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Under Barrientos’ leadership, TF 59 executed the first remote launch of a loitering strike munition from an unmanned system and first autonomous launch/recovery of a group II unmanned aerial vehicle from an unmanned surface vessel.



Vice Adm. Wikoff noted Barrientos’ role in advancing the operational integration of unmanned systems.



“Your tour here has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Wikoff. “Thank you for advancing the conceptualization and effectiveness of unmanned systems throughout the region.”



While commanding TF 59, Barrientos led the team overseeing the approval process and shipboard integration of unmanned aerial vehicles through Office of Secretary of Defense, NAVAIR and NAVSEA. His initiative allowed Aerovel Flexrotor, a tactical unmanned aerial system to deploy for over 600 hours across 94 sorties over eight rotations with six different USN ships in support of multiple operations throughout the region.



“I’m amazed at this team of teams making things nobody else does look routine,” said Barrientos. “Even in combat operations, they never stop; always focused on the next challenge, the next mission, and ensuring our Sailors are ready.”



With his tour complete, Barrientos will next report to Commander, Amphibious Squadron (COMPHIBRON) 5.



Davenport assumes command of TF 59 following his tour with U.S. Strategic Forces Command as Battle Watch Commander.



“I am honored to command Task Force 59, a unique command dedicated to fielding operationally relevant robotic and unmanned systems in a challenging environment,” said Davenport. “It is a small command filled with dedicated Sailors, allies, and partners. It is truly a privilege to lead.”



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

