NAS Sigonella and Town of Cesaro Commemorate 29th Year of Collaboration with HSC-28 Fly Over

CESARÒ, Sicily - Nearly three decades ago, on August 19, 1996, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella played a

critical role in helping the town of Cesarò place a seven-meter bronze statue of ‘Christ the Lord of the

Mountain’ atop a rocky peak known as Pizzipiturro in Nebrodi Park with the help of Helicopter Combat

Support Squadron 4 (HC-4).



As part of this year’s celebration, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 (HSC-28) conducted a special flyover

above the charming mountain town of Cesarò to honor the tradition and recognize the role U.S. Navy aviation

played in the statue’s placement. The flyover served as a powerful symbol of continued friendship and

partnership between the U.S. Navy and the town of Cesarò.



Cmdr. Daniel Morreira, executive officer of NAS Sigonella, Lt. Cmdr. Brian Czapla, officer in charge, and Lt.

Jacob Pelissero of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 (HSC-28), took part in the special anniversary event

commemorating the collaboration between NAS Sigonella and the community of Cesarò 29 years ago.

Originally stored in northern Italy, the statue remained hidden for two years due to no available transport to

carry it to its intended location. Sculpted by artist Mario Termini, the statue was created from a single block of

bronze and weighs nearly 4,500 kilograms. Eventually, the town turned to NAS Sigonella for assistance with

the use of a U.S. military helicopter, the only aircraft capable of handling the statue’s size and weight.

Sigonella’s team successfully airlifted and placed the statue on the tip of the mountain, overlooking the

community below where it stands to this day.



Mayor Katia Antonìna of Cesarò expressed deep appreciation for NAS Sigonella’s support, calling the 1996

mission, “A moment of unity and support that will always be remembered by our town.”

“NAS Sigonella recognizes the importance of this ongoing commitment to tradition 29 years later, and are

especially grateful for the coordination and participation of HSC-28,” said Cmdr. Daniel Morreira, executive

officer of NAS Sigonella. “We remain honored to be part of the enduring partnership and proud to have

supported a project that continues to hold cultural and spiritual significance for the Cesarò community.”

Since that day, August 19 has become an annual day of celebration in Cesarò. Each year, residents, along with

civil, military, and religious authorities, gather to commemorate the event. The day includes a traditional

procession with horses, majorettes, a musical band, and a ceremonial walk to the statue site at Pizzipiturro.

NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced

logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and

partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe,

Africa and Central Asia.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit

https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.21.2025 11:15 Story ID: 546112 Location: IT Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Sigonella and Town of Cesaro Commemorate 29th Year of Collaboration with HSC-28 Fly Over, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.