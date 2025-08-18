CMSAF visits Incirlik AB and engages with Airmen

Photo By Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi delivers remarks during an all call at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi delivers remarks during an all call at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 14, 2025. Flosi talked about what it means to serve in the profession of arms and how the Air Force is adapting to provide the most capable and ready Airmen to meet the future demands of our nation and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visited Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye recently, and engaged with Airmen across various units and work centers to reinforce the importance of readiness in this strategically vital location.



Incirlik is home to the 39th Air Base Wing, which plays a crucial role in maintaining regional stability, deterring aggression, and enabling the Air Force to project power globally. Situated close to many of the world’s potential trouble spots, the 39th ABW provides trained, equipped, and ready Airmen who help protect interests within NATO’s Southern Region.



The first stop on the tour was the 39th Weapons System Security Group. During his tour, Flosi learned more about how the group provides compliance-driven maintenance, airfield, and force protection capabilities that underpin successful execution of a variety of mission sets and airfield management mission sets.



Flosi also had the opportunity to engage with Airmen from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron, a 39th ABW tenant unit. He gained insight into the unit’s area of responsibility in supporting Eastern Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. This stop also demonstrated how Incirlik serves as a gateway to U.S. Central Command, aiding many missions that stop here for fuel, crew-rest, maintenance, or transportation of cargo and warfighters downrange.



Incirlik Airmen displayed their commitment to readiness throughout the one-day visit. Flosi saw firsthand how the installation’s emergency management and medical decontamination capabilities help ensure base sustainability operations by providing safe and effective threat response measures to combat adversarial aggression.



Flosi closed out his visit with an opportunity to speak directly to the 39th ABW’s enlisted members. During the enlisted all-call, he spoke about the value of reviving warrior ethos and restoring trust in our military with standards that are easy to understand and easy to enforce. He reinforced to Incirlik Airmen the importance of embodying these values in their daily lives and to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.



“I was built as an NCO and senior NCO by great leaders who helped keep me focused on the mission,” said Flosi. “Remember we all have a role to play here, every single one of us has joined a winning team and I’m thankful that you’re on that team.”



Throughout his tour, Flosi emphasized the value of teamwork, Airmanship and supporting one another. He praised the Airmen's commitment to maintaining a high state of readiness, and fostering strong alliances, which are foundational to U.S. national security interests and addressing challenges presented by strategic competitors, while managing the array of other threats we face.



“I’ve seen, from the flightline to back shops, from operators to maintainers, time and time again, when you unleash the power of the American Airman, and you center them on the mission, nothing can stop us,” said Flosi. “We are the world’s best Air Force, and it is a privilege to serve with you.”