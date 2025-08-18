Recruits to Recruiters: New Sailors Return to Recruit Future Sailors

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee | Master-at-Arms Seaman Erin Chartier and Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Felicity Beck...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee | Master-at-Arms Seaman Erin Chartier and Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Felicity Beck pose for a photo inside Navy Recruiting Station Silverdale while participating in the Navy’s Recruiting Assistance Leave Program (RALP). The program allows Sailors to support local recruiting efforts for five consecutive days while on leave between training and their first duty assignment. Both Sailors will report to Bahrain for their first tour of duty as part of the Navy’s security force. NTAG Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska; its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee) see less | View Image Page

Just months ago, Erin Chartier stepped into Navy Recruiting Station Silverdale with questions about her future. Now, after completing boot camp and “A” school, she’s back in the same station, not to ask questions, but to answer them.



Chartier is supporting Pacific Northwest recruiters as part of the Navy’s Recruiting Assistance Leave Program, a program that allows Sailors to support local recruiting efforts for five consecutive days while on leave between training and their first duty station.



“I thought it was a good opportunity to reach back out to the community, especially, young women who are interested in possibly pursuing something with the Navy,” said Chartier. “I think a lot of young girls are intimidated, and I think having a familiar face they could reach out to and ask questions about the Navy can help.”



Chartier is rated as a Master-at-Arms, part of the Navy’s police and security force, and is set to report to Bahrain in September for her first duty assignment as part of the base security team. Her long-term goal is to pursue a career in law enforcement after her Navy service.



“These Sailors bring a level of relatability , where as our seasoned recruiters can be a little intimidating,” said Senior Chief Navy Counselor Joshua Johnson, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest’s Chief Recruiter. “Their recent experience resonates with our applicants and future Sailors. It also builds these Sailor’s own leadership skills in the process.”



Joining Chartier on Recruiting Assistance Leave Program is Master-At-Arms Seaman Recruit Felicity Beck, who is visiting from Kings Bay, Georgia. Originally recruited through Kings Bay station, Beck is currently on leave in Washington to see her family, and where her active-duty stepfather is currently stationed in the Navy.



Beck said her experience as a new Sailor allows her to connect with applicants on a more personal level.



“I can see the new applicants coming in, and I see it on their face, that they're absolutely petrified” she said. “I completely remember being the same way.”



Standing at 5 feet 4 inches, Beck knows her small stature contrasts with the large responsibility she’s about to take on as a badged Navy security force member. She’ll soon report to Bahrain, where she’ll serve as a Master-at-Arms helping protect Navy installations abroad.



“They're [future Sailors] a little more open to talking to me, I come across as less threatening,” said Beck. “So, I feel like it that helps them realize, ‘Okay, if this little girl can do it, maybe I've got a shot.’”



Beck, like Chartier, will report to Bahrain this fall. Both Sailors are gaining hands-on experience in leadership and public outreach through the program.



“These Sailors are doing more than helping us recruit,” said Cmdr. Rick Jarchow, , Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest’s commanding officer. “They’re shaping the fleet, and actually finding their future shipmates, all while becoming stronger Sailors in the process.”



The Recruiting Assistance Leave Program includes school visits, recruiting functions, and community engagement. Sailors who complete five days of RALP become eligible for up to five days of non-chargeable leave once they report to their permanent duty station.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations across Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Montana. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of Pacific Northwest Warrior Sailors who reflect the Navy’s core values and operational excellence. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy met its active-duty enlisted recruiting goal of 40,600, three months ahead of schedule, thanks to the efforts of recruiters and Sailors like Chartier and Beck who support the mission at every level.