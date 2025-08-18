NCO Leadership Center Welcomes Cohort 10, Syracuse Fellows as Sergeants Major Course Instructors

NCO Leadership Center Welcomes New Sergeants Major Course Instructors



FORT BLISS, TX – The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) welcomed a new cohort of instructors to the Sergeants Major Course (SMC) following the graduation of Fellowship Cohort 10, Syracuse program, August 19, 2025.



The Fellowship program, a rigorous and selective course, prepares seasoned Noncommissioned Officers to serve as educators and mentors within the Army’s premier leader development program for the senior enlisted ranks. Fellows undergo intensive study in instructional design, curriculum development, and advanced leadership theory.



These Soldiers represent the best of our corps and will play a critical role in shaping the next generation of Army leaders. The graduates, representing a diverse range of military specialties and operational experiences, will immediately begin integrating into the SMC faculty. They will be responsible for delivering instruction on complex topics ranging from strategic leadership and Army doctrine to military history and ethical decision-making.



The NCOLCoE continues to refine and enhance its educational programs to ensure the Army maintains a highly skilled and adaptable senior enlisted force. The Fellowship program remains a cornerstone of this effort, providing the Sergeants Major Academy with a consistent pipeline of qualified and dedicated instructors.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant)

Date Taken: 08.19.2025 Date Posted: 08.20.2025