Commentary: Foundations 300, building leaders for tomorrow

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Mississippi – Soon, Foundations 300 will be a required step before attending Airman Leadership School. Having recently completed it myself, I can say that this course is much more than a prerequisite or another box to check. It is an opportunity to grow as a leader, strengthen your perspective, and connect with Airmen in a way that can shape how you approach your career.



From day one, it was clear this was not just another class. The environment encouraged open conversation, collaboration and the sharing of diverse ideas. While I already had a solid foundation in leadership, this course expanded that understanding and challenged me to think differently. It made me reflect on how I lead, whether guiding a team, mentoring a peer, or supporting my leadership.



Foundations 300 goes beyond leadership theory. Through interactive discussions, scenario-based exercises, and group problem solving, it brings those ideas to life. These activities provided insight into how leadership looks from multiple perspectives and pushed us to think critically about how to apply these lessons in real-world situations. It reinforced the idea that leadership is about influence, trust and the consistent example we set every day.



One of the most valuable aspects of the experience was the opportunity to connect with other Airmen from across the installation. We came from different units, career fields, and backgrounds, yet shared the same goal of becoming more capable and confident leaders. Hearing how others approach challenges, motivate their teams and manage responsibilities gave me a deeper appreciation for the diversity of experience that strengthens our Air Force.



These connections extended beyond the classroom. The relationships built during this course have become part of my professional network. They serve as a resource for collaboration, encouragement and growth that I know will continue throughout my career.



In addition to personal development, Foundations 300 also broadened our strategic understanding. We explored mission command, national defense strategy, and how the Air Force engages with adversaries across all domains. These discussions helped frame our responsibilities within a global context and made it clear that every Airman plays a role in shaping outcomes. It encouraged us to think not only about what we do, but why we do it, and how our leadership decisions impact the broader mission.

This course reminded me that leadership is a journey. It is not defined by rank or title, but by a commitment to continuous growth and service to others. Foundations 300 sharpened my skills, expanded my mindset and left me more prepared to lead with purpose.



When your time comes to attend, I encourage you to approach it as an opportunity. It is a chance to invest in yourself, learn from others, and build lasting connections that will benefit you for years to come. I left the course empowered, informed and ready for the next step in my leadership journey. I believe you will too.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.20.2025 12:17 Story ID: 546053 Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commentary: Foundations 300, building leaders for tomorrow, by SrA Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.