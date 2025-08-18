Fort Buchanan continues enabling the deployment of warfighters

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Members of the Transportation Division team from Fort Buchanan's Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) facilitated the movement of approximately 20 Soldiers assigned to the Army Reserve 512th Movement Control Team, Aug 17.



Luisa Segarra, transportation assistant, described LRC's role in the mobilization process.



"We coordinated all aspects of the transportation of the unit, including ground and airport logistics, while establishing proactive communication with the airline and the Transportation Security Administration representatives to streamline the movement of the equipment the Soldiers brought with them," said Segarra.



As part of this process, the Soldiers utilized the Fort Buchanan Training Center, which operates under the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, to complete their military mobilization requirements.



"Deployments take a lot of training, but we have been successful in all of it. Fort Buchanan provided a lot of support through the training center. We trained on four different types of transportation, including rail, air, ground, and sea. We are motivated to get the mission done and come back home safely," said Staff Sgt. Dante Haskins, the unit's Operations and Training noncommissioned officer.



Other soldiers in the unit echoed the same sentiment about the training process.



"This deployment has probably been more streamlined than the previous ones. It has been a lot more organized than my previous experiences. Every requirement was identified in a timely manner with enough time to prepare and train," said Spc. Adjahni Morton, a native of Christiansted, St. Croix.



The troops traveled to a mobilization station in Texas for additional training before deploying to the Middle East.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, which includes active duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The mission of Fort Buchanan is to serve as a platform that enhances readiness and facilitates the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.

