Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Satoya Newby

Courtesy Photo | Satoya Newby, a child and youth program assistant with Fort Stewart Child Youth Services, is this week's Faces of Garrison. She has worked for the Army for less than two years.

With the 2025-2026 school year underway, Fort Stewart Youth Centers are busy once again. Employees like Satoya Newby, a child and youth program assistant, keep those facilities running smoothly. Newby is this week’s Faces of Garrison.



“What I find most fulfilling about my position is knowing that my presence and contributions play an integral role in supporting the daily lives of youth,” Newby said.



She has worked for the Army for less than two years, but she has experience as a sales associate with the Marine Corps Exchange. She was also a licensed cosmetologist and a certified nurse assistant in North Carolina.



Debra Grant, assistant director of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child Youth Services, praised Newby’s creative thinking and welcoming personality.



“Ms. Satoya’s positive attitude and warm demeanor make her a pleasure to work with,” Grant said. “Her creativity and ability to design engaging programs and activities have introduced a fresh perspective to our youth center, inspiring young people to explore new interests and talents. The innovative approaches she has developed have not only captured the interest of our youth but also supported their development and confidence building.”



One of her most significant innovations is collaborating with a colleague to coordinate the youth center’s first career fair to aid youth in finding employment opportunities aligned with their skills and experience.

She credits her success to the people around her and her parents.



“I attribute my success to a support system, primarily to my mother, father, and husband,” Newby said. “My mother instilled in me fundamental core values, while my father taught me to approach challenges with a positive perspective. Additionally, my husband has provided unconditional love and support throughout.”



Her dreams include pursuing a career in human resources to support military dependents, as well as investing in and managing multiple real estate properties. When she isn’t supporting the children of Fort Stewart, Newby is passionate about spending quality time with her husband, three daughters, and interior decorating. She likes finding unique pieces through her travels abroad.



Newby’s advice for those starting their career with the U.S. Army: “Ask a lot of questions, keep an open mind, never stop learning and remember that every day is a new day! Breathe, release, and start over!”