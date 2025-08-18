Mud, Muscle, and Multinational Might: German-Led 'Saulauf' Challenges NATO Troops and Builds Camaraderie

Photo By Capt. Shyquira Garden | German and U.S. soldiers with Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East participate in the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Shyquira Garden | German and U.S. soldiers with Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East participate in the German Best Squad Competition on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, August 16, 2025. The competition, usually a German Tradition called a Saulauf for new German Infantry recruits, aimed to bring together service members from across NATO to face the same physical and mental challenges side by side. see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo — To strengthen multinational ties and to welcome newly arrived U.S. forces, German troops with Kosovo Force’s Regional Command-East hosted a grueling “Best Squad” competition at Camp Bondsteel on August 16, 2025. The event is rooted within the German military tradition called Saulauf.



“My first thought was to bring everyone together,” said German Maj. Niels Burgdorf, company commander and officer in charge of the competition. “The brigade is new. The battalion is new. We have new companies, new company commanders, and a new team. So this was an idea to bring everyone together through a sports event where we can chat and get to know each other better.”



The event was modeled after the “Saulauf,” a German squad competition that pushes troops to their limits with mud, water, and obstacles all designed to test strength, teamwork, and resilience. Roughly translated, “Saulauf” means “Pig Run,” a nod to the muddy conditions participants endure.



“The purpose is to train soldiers even if it’s wet, dirty, or sandy; you still have to do your job and don’t complain about it,” said Burgdorf. “Just move on and move on as a team.”



Twelve teams from across the multinational force took part, including U.S., Latvia, Finland and Germany troops to compete. One team even paired German and U.S. soldiers together, displaying a reinforcement of event spirit collaboration among the multinational units.



The competition began with a vehicle pull, where each squad hauled a truck 50 meters. From there, each team member plunged into an ice-cold water basin, ensuring their uniforms were fully soaked before beginning a grueling four-mile run over steep hills.



“My favorite part was that I didn’t know this base had hills that steep and very long ones,” said 1st Lt. Andrejs Podans, squad leader of the Latvian team “White Eagle,” which took first place.



Next came a gauntlet of tasks, hand grenade throws, an obstacle course that left soldiers caked in mud, marksmanship drills under stress, and a medical evacuation simulation where squads had to carry a mannequin to safety. The event concluded with an all-out sprint to the finish line.



“I feel very happy that this event went so well,” said Burgdorf. “I’m thankful for my team, my soldiers, and our squads. I’m also thankful for all our international partners.”



Traditionally, the Saulauf is a rite of passage for young German infantry recruits. This year, it brought together service members from across NATO, with teams facing the same physical and mental challenges side by side.



“These competitions really show that we can work together, participate in one exercise, speak one language and be the best,” said Podans.