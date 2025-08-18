Exchange Innovates with 24/7 Vending Solutions Across Europe

SEMBACH, Germany – The Exchange is revolutionizing the way U.S. service members access essential goods and services across Europe, offering innovative vending solutions that ensure 24/7 availability of everything from snacks and beverages to road safety supplies and personal essentials. This shift toward around-the-clock convenience is part of a broader commitment to meet the unique needs of military personnel, whether stationed at bases, training areas or remote locations.



Vending machines have become an integral part of the military experience, offering service members the flexibility to purchase products at any time, without the constraints of traditional store hours. At MK Air Base in Romania, for instance, the introduction of additional vending machines over the past year has proven incredibly successful, providing service members with easy access to much-needed items, no matter the hour.



“By enhancing our vending services, we’re ensuring that service members have access to the essentials they need whenever they need them,” said Col. Everett (Bud) Lacroix, Exchange Europe, Southwest Asia, and Africa Region commander “It’s all about making their lives easier and more convenient.”



This model has expanded further at locations like Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA) in Bulgaria, where the high density of troops means vending machines are essential for meeting demand on a large scale. These programs highlight how the Exchange is listening to service members' needs and adjusting the availability of products accordingly.



One of the most exciting developments is the installation of specialized vending machines at remote locations, including ones dedicated to health and beauty care items such as toothpaste, shampoo, body wash and lotion for those deployed to a distant logistics support area at MK Air Base. This strategic move ensures that even the most far-flung service members have access to essential goods to include snacks, toiletries and emergency supplies, improving their overall quality of life and convenience while stationed in isolated areas.



“The introduction of these vending machines at our installations shows the Exchange’s commitment to meeting the needs of our troops wherever they are,” said USAG Black Sea Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chris Kuszniaj “It's a morale and Quality-of-Life booster for our Soldiers, and every little bit of help to improve their creature comforts makes a big difference.”



But vending is not just about food and basic goods; it’s also about ensuring service members’ well-being in other important areas. The Exchange has introduced vending solutions at vehicle registration centers across Europe, including at Kapaun, Grafenwoehr and Wiesbaden. These machines are stocked with critical road safety items including first-aid kits, safety vests and warning triangles, ensuring that service members have quick, convenient access to these necessary supplies. This initiative addresses a key need for those who might otherwise face delays or inconvenience in securing the right safety gear during vehicle inspections.



“Having these vending machines here is a benefit to our customers,” said Senior Airman Cristian Barragan, part of the 86th Operation Support Squadron and a volunteer at the Kapaun Vehicle Registration office. “If someone forgets a screwdriver or a car first aid kit for inspection, it saves the service member time and helps them proceed through the registration process.”



Another new development is the introduction of automated self-service stores now being rolled out across several European locations. These provide service members with a 24/7 self-service option to pick up snacks, beverages, toiletries and other essentials at any time, without the need for staff assistance. The first of these self-service stores opened at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany, offering rotational training units an unprecedented level of convenience. With newly opened locations including Sembach Kaserne, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and the Ramstein Air Base Pax Terminal, the Exchange is bringing the future of retail to military installations, providing service members with seamless and flexible shopping experiences.



These advancements in vending and retail services reflect the Exchange's ongoing commitment to improving the lives of service members by offering them greater convenience and accessibility. Whether through vending machines that cater to remote locations, specialized machines that address specific needs like road safety or cutting-edge automated retail units that operate around the clock, the Exchange is redefining the way military members interact with essential services.



“These innovations represent a clear shift toward the future,” Lacroix said. “We’re not just providing vending machines; we’re delivering a level of service that aligns with the modern needs of service members, anytime, anywhere.”



As these new initiatives continue to expand across Europe, the Exchange is setting a new standard for what it means to serve those who serve, ensuring that no matter where they are, service members have access to the products and services they need, whenever they need them.



-- 30 –



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact MSG Caleb Barrieau, +49 15117101222 or barrieaucp@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

X: https://x.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2025 Date Posted: 08.19.2025 16:22 Story ID: 545987 Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Innovates with 24/7 Vending Solutions Across Europe, by MSG Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.